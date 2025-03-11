As egg prices continue to soar and grocery-store shelves display increasingly sparse inventory, Jewish families preparing for the upcoming Purim holiday are facing some culinary challenges.

Purim, which this year begins on Thursday evening, March 13, and continues through Friday, March 14, commemorates the miraculous deliverance of the Jewish people from a planned massacre in ancient Persia during the fourth century BCE. The holiday centers around the reading of the Book of Esther, which recounts how Queen Esther and her cousin Mordechai foiled the plot of Haman, an advisor to the Persian King Ahasuerus, who had planned to exterminate all the Jews.

For thousands of years, Jewish people have celebrated their miraculous deliverance by performing the four mitzvahs of Purim: Hearing the reading of the megillah; giving to the needy (matanot laevyonim); sending food gifts to friends (mishloach manot); and participating in a traditional feast.

“This year brings two unique challenges,” says Miriam Szokovski, Chabad.org’s food editor. “We’re not only facing an egg shortage and high prices, but Purim also falls on a Friday. That means extra planning is needed to complete all the Purim mitzvot on time without interfering with the sanctity of Shabbat. On top of preparing menus and meals for Purim, we also have to cook for Shabbat that evening. With eggs—a staple in so many beloved recipes—becoming increasingly expensive, the financial burden adds another layer of difficulty.”

Chabad.org’s popular food section has stepped in with a timely solution: a special Purim cookbook for 2025 featuring innovative eggless recipes for traditional holiday foods. It offers practical alternatives for traditional recipes that typically rely heavily on eggs. Perhaps most notable are the modified recipes for hamantaschen, the triangular-shaped pastries that have become synonymous with Purim celebrations worldwide.

The cookbook’s eggless version calls for butter or a non-dairy alternative, powdered sugar, flour, vanilla extract, baking powder, salt and the filling of choice, which can range from traditional poppy seed paste to fruit preserves and chocolate, or even more modern interpretations.

“These ingredients replace the binding and moisture that eggs typically provide,” says Szokovski. “The result has a slightly different texture but still produces a delicious pastry that honors the tradition, while adapting to current circumstances.”

The Egg-Free Purim Cookbook doesn’t stop at sweet treats. It also features kreplach, the triangular meat or chicken-filled dumplings often served in soup, which are customarily eaten three times throughout the Jewish year, including on Purim. (The other days are the eve of Yom Kippur and Hoshanah Rabbah.) To accommodate busy modern schedules, the cookbook suggests time-saving alternatives like using pre-made dough, for example wonton wrappers or frozen ravioli rounds.

Many holiday recipes carry deep symbolic and historical significance, and the cookbook explains their background in detail.

By the kreplach, the accompanying entry explains: “The filling, which is hidden inside the dough, symbolizes Queen Esther’s secret and the hidden nature of the Purim miracle. It is only after she reveals her Jewish identity to King Ahasuerus that our people are spared while Haman is condemned to death for his plot to annihilate us.”

Another featured recipe is Mujadara, a Middle Eastern lentils and rice dish common throughout Israel and the Middle East. “We are taught that Esther subsisted on seeds and legumes while living in Ahasuerus’s palace in order to keep the kosher laws, so serving a lentil dish seems apropos,” writes Szokovski in the introduction to this recipe.

Beyond its practical culinary guidance, the cookbook includes a special Purim message from the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory. Before Jewish holidays, the Rebbe would often write public letters to convey thoughts and blessings to the entire Jewish people. The Purim letter featured in the Egg-Free Purim Cookbook emphasizes the critical importance of Jewish religious education.

The Rebbe highlights that when Haman’s decree to annihilate the Jews was announced, Mordechai’s first action was to gather 22,000 children who were learning Torah to pray for G‑d’s mercy.

“The lesson for every one of us is clear,” the Rebbe wrote. “No matter what one’s station in life or how important one’s activities seem to be, one must first and foremost dedicate at least some part of his time and efforts to the most important of all causes—saving our young generation by implanting into them devotion to all that has been holy to us ever since our ancestors received the Torah at Mount Sinai.”