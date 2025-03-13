Thirty minutes outside of Kansas City, Olathe is one of the fastest-growing cities in the region, becoming an increasingly vibrant and attractive place for young families. As the city expands, the need for Jewish infrastructure has become clear.

The Wengers have moved to Olathe to establish its first-ever Jewish center, dedicated to fostering a vibrant Jewish community. The center offers a variety of programs, including Shabbat and holiday meals, adult education, social events, home visitations, and, soon, a new Jewish kids' club and more.

Let's give Rabbi Mendel and Sheina Wenger, along with their children, a warm welcome! Connect with them here.