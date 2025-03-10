Unprecedented torrential rains in the Argentinian port city of Bahía Blanca have already claimed the lives of 13 people. Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries Rabbi Shmuel and Shterni Freedman, together with their four children, were rescued from their flooded home on March 7, just hours before Shabbat.

Ten inches of rain falling within a few hours created catastrophic conditions throughout the city, destroying bridges and causing asphalt roads to collapse. Streets were completely submerged, with cars and homes rapidly flooding and making escape difficult.

As the situation worsened, the Freedmans coordinated with Chabad-Lubavitch of Argentina headquarters in Buenos Aires, eight hours northeast of Bahía Blanca, to support the Jewish community of 1,600. With Shabbat approaching—and the flood waters rapidly rising in their own home and Chabad center—the Freedmans realized they had to evacuate immediately.

Shternie Freedman recalled how their drains became overwhelmed and water began slowly entering their house, which also serves as their Chabad center. The first level, which had recently been renovated with a large dining space for community Shabbat dinners, was totally flooded. And there was no end in sight.

“Shabbat was coming, and we just kept looking outside and saw the water keep rising. We knew we had to evacuate, but there was no way to do it ourselves.”

From their second floor, the Freedmans worked the phones to connect their community with emergency services to be sheltered to safety. Meanwhile, with the help of Rabbi Tzvi Grunblatt, regional director of Chabad in Argentina, and Rabbi Levi and Etti Silberstein, directors of Tzach Argentina, a rescue team waded towards the Freedman home to reach the family.

Hours before Shabbat, the Freedmans were rescued by emergency personnel who rappelled to their second-floor balcony and helped each family member scale the outside of the building one at a time. They evacuated to Sierra de La Ventana, about a 90-minute drive from Bahía Blanca, stopping to check in on community members, but even that leg proved dramatic when the large Army truck stalled for eight hours with the Freedmans on board.

With his family safe, Rabbi Freedman returned the next day to his community in Bahía Blanca.