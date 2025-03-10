Unprecedented torrential rains in the Argentinian port city of Bahía Blanca have already claimed the lives of 13 people. Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries Rabbi Shmuel and Shterni Freedman, together with their four children, were rescued from their flooded home on March 7, just hours before Shabbat.
Ten inches of rain falling within a few hours created catastrophic conditions throughout the city, destroying bridges and causing asphalt roads to collapse. Streets were completely submerged, with cars and homes rapidly flooding and making escape difficult.
As the situation worsened, the Freedmans coordinated with Chabad-Lubavitch of Argentina headquarters in Buenos Aires, eight hours northeast of Bahía Blanca, to support the Jewish community of 1,600. With Shabbat approaching—and the flood waters rapidly rising in their own home and Chabad center—the Freedmans realized they had to evacuate immediately.
Shternie Freedman recalled how their drains became overwhelmed and water began slowly entering their house, which also serves as their Chabad center. The first level, which had recently been renovated with a large dining space for community Shabbat dinners, was totally flooded. And there was no end in sight.
“Shabbat was coming, and we just kept looking outside and saw the water keep rising. We knew we had to evacuate, but there was no way to do it ourselves.”
From their second floor, the Freedmans worked the phones to connect their community with emergency services to be sheltered to safety. Meanwhile, with the help of Rabbi Tzvi Grunblatt, regional director of Chabad in Argentina, and Rabbi Levi and Etti Silberstein, directors of Tzach Argentina, a rescue team waded towards the Freedman home to reach the family.
Hours before Shabbat, the Freedmans were rescued by emergency personnel who rappelled to their second-floor balcony and helped each family member scale the outside of the building one at a time. They evacuated to Sierra de La Ventana, about a 90-minute drive from Bahía Blanca, stopping to check in on community members, but even that leg proved dramatic when the large Army truck stalled for eight hours with the Freedmans on board.
With his family safe, Rabbi Freedman returned the next day to his community in Bahía Blanca.
A Return Home
The Freedmans arrived in Bahía Blanca in 2021, filling the role previously held by his father, Rabbi Moshe Freedman, who passed away in 2016, aged 57. The couple married in 2019 and committed to supporting his mother, Sarah Freedman, who had maintained operations since her husband’s passing.
In short order, the Freedmans quickly established themselves and had become the indispensable leaders of the community by the time the stormy rainwaters hit this past Friday.
The damage left behind at the Chabad center has been devastating. Their soup kitchen, which serves as a vital lifeline for 200 impoverished families and the elderly weekly, was wiped out. Freezers filled with food were tossed into the rising water. The basement-level mikvah is beyond repair, while Chabad’s new kosher storefront, which was set to open in coming weeks, has been flooded as well.
Miraculously, the synagogue and Torah scrolls on the top level survived the flooding.
“We’re just trying to assess the damage over here and see what next steps will be taken,” Rabbi Freedman said.
Chabad of Bahía Blanca (Beit Jabad Bahia Blanca) are doing all they can to provide aid to everyone in the community who is struggling, even preparing to celebrate Purim, which will be marked this week from the eve of March 13 through to the beginning of Shabbat on March 14. From Chabad in Buenos Aires, the couple received mishloach manot—the traditional food gifts exchanged on Purim that is one of the four mitzvahs of the day—to distribute to the entire community.
“We had a big party scheduled but under these circumstances, we’re not sure we’ll have the physical space to host it,” the rabbi said. “Our main plan is just go around to everyone’s houses and try to bring the Purim spirit to them.”
During a phone interview with Chabad.org, Freedman was driving around in a borrowed Range Rover, going from house to house in the Jewish community to offer help and support. His own car is submerged and inoperable.
The Freedmans urgently need support to restock essential supplies, restore their home and Chabad center, and provide aid to everyone in the community who is struggling. They expect a truck to arrive with generators, as many parts of the city are still without electricity.
“The most important thing is for the community to come together and support each other after such a disaster,” said Shterni Freedman. “We thank G‑d that we, and all the people of our community, are alive and well.”
She continued, saying “we’re very grateful to be safe. Right now, our focus is reaching out to check on everyone. We live in a place where many struggle to afford the basics, so we’re making sure people are OK—asking how their homes and families are, and if anyone needs help. Now it’s time to get to work and rebuild.”
A fund has been set up to aid the Freedmans rebuild their center and support the integral work they do for their community. To contribute, click here.
