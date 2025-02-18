On Shabbat morning—Saturday, Feb. 15—Alexander (“Sasha”) Troufanov was released by Hamas after spending 498 days held captive by Palestinian terrorists. He was released together with Sagui Dekel-Chen and Iair Horn, all three of them having been kidnapped on Oct. 7. Reunited with his family, it didn’t take long for Troufanov to thank G‑d for his new-found freedom. On Sunday morning, Troufanov donned tefillin and prayed with the assistance of Rabbi Berel Lazar, the chief rabbi of Russia. This was the first time that Troufanov had ever wrapped tefillin, marking his bar mitzvah. Since her own release from Hamas captivity in November 2023, Troufanov’s mother, Elena, has been in regular contact with Lazar for strength, resolve, spiritual guidance and help to secure her son’s release. RELATED The tefillin was part of a larger gift from the Jewish community of Russia—Troufanov’s birthplace—that also included a bag with his name printed in both Hebrew and Russian, a siddur prayer book and a Chitas. Lazar presented the package to Troufanov at the Sheba Medical Center, where the former hostages are recovering. Lazar then helped him lay the tefillin and recite the Shema prayer. In a conversation with Chabad.org, Troufanov’s mother expressed her deepest gratitude to the global Jewish community that came together in prayer for her son’s release. “I know that the prayers of everyone, all those who prayed in the merit of Sasha; they were what protected him. I know this with certainty. Because there [in Gaza] he had moments that were very difficult,” she said. “He had moments there where he was really close to being killed. But G‑d protected him.” Sasha, who was born in Rostov, received a pair of tefillin as a gift from the Russian Jewish community.

A Family Torn Apart Born in Rostov, Russia, in 1995 to Vitaly and Elena Troufanov, Sasha moved to Israel with his family when he was 3 years old. They quickly settled in Kibbutz Nir Oz. Sasha studied electrical engineering at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and later moved to central Israel to work for Amazon on its web-services team. On the weekend of Oct. 7, Sasha and his partner, 29-year-old Sapir Cohen, were visiting his parents at the kibbutz. Nir Oz was among the first communities targeted when Palestinian terrorists launched their attack that morning. The terrorists reached the kibbutz by 7 a.m., when most residents had taken shelter in their safe rooms due to rocket fire. Despite a brave defense, the kibbutz’s security team was overwhelmed with many either killed or captured. For hours, Hamas and affiliated Palestinian terrorists moved through the community, killing residents, taking hostages and burning homes. A quarter of Nir Oz’s population was murdered, kidnapped or severely wounded. Among those killed was 50-year-old Vitaly Troufanov. Taken hostage were Elena, 50; her mother, Irena Tati, 78; Sasha and Sapir. Troufanov’s employer, Amazon, did not publicly acknowledge his employment with them at the time, and in November 2023, one month after Troufanov’s capture, the company debuted a computer chip he’d worked on. His absence and plight were ignored, and went unannounced at the unveiling. The first time Amazon has publicly acknowledged Troufanov at all was upon his release. Lazar presents Sasha with prayer books.