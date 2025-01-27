If you’ve visited a Chabad center anywhere between Kinshasa and Kathmandu in recent years, chances are you might have crossed paths with Max Chiswick, a globetrotting adventurer, blogger, humanitarian and professional poker player who touched Jewish communities in 76 countries. Chiswick, who tragically passed away at age 39 on Jan. 7, 2025 (7 Tevet, 5785), was a renaissance man who combined his passion for travel with a deep connection to Judaism, particularly enjoying the global network of Chabad-Lubavitch centers that became his spiritual anchors around the world. Chiswick visited at least 36 Chabad centers across the globe, a number he meticulously tracked on a website he built called Chabad.Earth, one of his many passion projects. RELATED Chabad.Earth is an interactive map of the Chabad centers Chiswick visited around the world, with pins to indicate those on his wishlist, and Chiswick’s platform allows others to build their own personalized map. He took particular care to highlight his favorite locations, among them the Bucktown Wicker Park Chabad Jewish Center in suburban Chicago, co-directed by Rabbi Yosef and Sara Moscowitz. “He was a real mensch,” Sara Moscowitz told Chabad.org. “While he was quiet and unassuming, he had a real magnetism and was very popular with the friends he made here. He had a special place in our hearts and made sure to maintain a relationship even when he was far from home.” Rabbi Yosef Moscowitz, left, smiles with Max after helping him lay tefillin . Bucktown Wicker Park Chabad Jewish Center

‘Always Exploring New Ideas’ Born in London in 1985 to Peter and Ellen Chiswick, Max moved with his family to the heavily Jewish Chicago suburb of Buffalo Grove when he was a little more than a year old. The Chiswicks were a traditional family, and had a strong and proud Jewish identity, hosting Passover seders and Chanukah parties. Max’s passion for Judaism began early in life. A precocious child, Max stood out for his extraordinary curiosity, determination and willingness to stand out from the crowd. At 16, he was selected for NASA’s summer program in Virginia, where he found kinship among fellow tech enthusiasts. After earning an electrical engineering degree from Northwestern University, he made aliyah to Israel, earning a master’s degree at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa. “Whatever he was working on, he always wanted to do it well,” said his father, Peter. “I don’t know if you’d call him a perfectionist, but he was never satisfied and was always exploring new ideas and ways of doing things.” Chiswick was passionate about math and statistics, and found a career as a professional online poker player. He turned out to be very good at the game and used his winnings to fund his nomadic lifestyle. But it was his relationship with Chabad, with which he first connected during his time as an undergraduate at Northwestern, that would become one of the defining features of his life. “Chabad wasn’t just something he was interested in; it was a passion that shaped who he was,” recalled Suzy Weiss, a longtime friend of Chiswick’s. “The first time I met Max, he asked me: ‘When are we going to the Ohel [the resting place of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory]?' That was Max in a nutshell—deeply connected to his Judaism and Chabad. He loved everything about it, right down to his favorite Chabad [baseball] hat, which he wore proudly.” Participating in the Tefillin for Yitzi campaign while competing in the Tel Aviv Marathon in 2020. Courtesy Chiswick Family

Globetrotting Traveler The young adventurer had almost as many idiosyncrasies as he did achievements. He liked to find rare and interesting things on eBay and gift them to friends, and absolutely loved carrots, eating at least a pound of them a day. Chiswick also carefully cataloged and tracked everything he did, from his travels, to his poker, to his eclectic eating habits. “Growing up, Max was a very picky eater, and I think once he found something he liked he went all in,” his sister Lisa explained. Chiswick was, as his father described, “very much his own person and didn’t necessarily simply follow the crowds.” He also loved Jewish food and would share photos of matzo ball soup, pickles and other Jewish meals with his Instagram followers. Some of Chiswick’s adventures included walking 20 miles across Israel in a day to eat schnitzel at his favorite chicken joint in Safed. He also biked the length of Africa from Cairo to Cape Town, visiting Chabad centers along the way. In total, he visited 76 countries, traveling for 13 months straight from 2017 to 2018. During Covid Chiswick traveled to Africa to observe elephants and gorillas in their natural habitat, where he lived for two months at the Sangha Lodge on the Dzanga-Sangha Special Reserve in the Central African Republic. At a Chabad-run tefillin stand in Tel Aviv in 2017. Courtesy Chiswick Family “He never settled too long in one place because of his natural curiosity and desire to learn more about the world he lived in,” his father explained. “He loved Africa—he visited the continent 12 times—going on safaris, watching elephants and gorillas, and connecting with the people. It was where he was happy.” When stranded in Laos after losing his visa, it was a Chabad rabbi who helped him navigate the bureaucracy through his connections to secure the visa for him. “Max always felt connected with Chabad; it gave him a sense of place and home wherever he went. No matter where he was around the world, whenever he walked into a Chabad, he felt accepted and free to express himself there. Especially on his solo travels, Chabad was how he found community and connected to Judaism,” Lisa said. Rabbi Yosef Moscowitz shared how Chiswick proudly wore the kippah he gifted him on his journeys across the world, and how after the Oct. 7 terror attack in Israel he made a commitment to wear tefillin regularly. He received his first pair through a drive organized by Rabbi Avromy Super, the Chabad emissary to St. Lucia, and Dan and JJ Eleff of Dan’s Deals and committed to putting on tefillin every day of 2025. His friend, Suzy Weiss, said she hoped people would be inspired to take on this mitzvah in his memory. “Max was deeply spiritual, yet completely unpretentious,” she said. “And he loved doing mitzvahs.” Rabbi Yossi Eliav, who met Max at 770 Eastern Parkway , kept in contact with Max throughout his travels. Chabad of Clinton Hill and Pratt