Rabbi Moshe Herson, the regional director of Chabad-Lubavitch of New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, after a lengthy illness. He was 90 years old. His passing follows that of his wife, Pearl, who passed away last month at 85. Herson transformed New Jersey’s Jewish landscape over six decades of leadership and was a pioneering force in establishing Chabad-Lubavitch’s large presence across the Garden State. As dean of the Rabbinical College of America in Morristown, N.J., Herson built what is now one of the Jewish world’s flagship educational institutions, ordaining dozens of rabbis each year while overseeing the growth of more than 70 Chabad centers throughout New Jersey. A trusted and devoted emissary of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, Herson was appointed by the Rebbe to serve on the board of Agudas Chassidei Chabad—the umbrella organization of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement—and played a pivotal role in advancing the Rebbe’s vision of Jewish outreach. RELATED Though he spoke with a distinctive accent that betrayed his Brazilian origins, Herson became one of American Judaism's most effective institution builders in the second half of the 20th century. He was respected by students and supporters alike, and even in his final years, despite serious health challenges, he continued working until the end. New Jersey's flagship headquarters completed a $9 million expansion in 2024. Above, Herson oversees construction progress. Shmulie Grossbaum

‘A Doctor of Divinity’ Moshe Herson was born to Asher and Hinda Herson in 1934 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, the youngest of four siblings. The Hersons were a traditional, non-Chassidic Jewish family. Asher passed away in 1939, leaving behind his young family. As a boy, Herson harbored dreams of becoming a doctor. That was until he met Chabad-Lubavitch’s “Globetrotting Ambassador” Rabbi Yosef Wineberg, who visited Brazil to raise funds for Chabad. After visiting his school class, Wineberg struck up a relationship with the young man and encouraged him to go attend a yeshivah. Too polite to decline a rabbi, Herson accepted Wineberg’s offer to help with the paperwork to apply for a student visa to the U.S. Although initially reluctant, Herson became drawn to the idea of leaving home for yeshivah, and after finally receiving his mother’s blessing, he made the trip in 1950, arriving to study at the Central Chabad Yeshiva at 770 Eastern Parkway, just months after the passing of the Sixth Rebbe. At first, Herson was a fish out of water, and found the transition to full-time yeshivah studies difficult. But despite the challenges, Herson quickly began to love the environment. He was deeply impacted by the short glimpses he had of the Rebbe in that year; particularly inspired by how the Rebbe prayed. When he was battling homesickness, he sought the counsel of the Rebbe, who gave him advice and a listening ear. “I came to become a doctor, but instead I became a doctor of divinity,” he loved to joke about what was supposed to be a short trip that became a lifetime of devotion. Herson was in 770 Eastern Parkway in 1951 when the Rebbe accepted the mantle of leadership for the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, charging his audience with the mission to share Judaism with the world and hasten the coming of Moshiach. The Rebbe’s secretariat charged Herson, when he was just 19, with the responsibility of translating the many Portuguese and Spanish language letters the Rebbe received from South and Central America, a sensitive role that showed the Rebbe had a high degree of trust for Herson’s effectiveness and discretion. In 1960, while still a student in 770, Herson was recruited to join the staff of the Chabad yeshivah in Newark, N.J., along with Rabbi Yisroel Friedman. Friedman would teach the Talmud classes and Herson would teach Chassidic texts. After the first year, Herson noticed the need for increased focus on securing funding for the yeshivah and planned to vacate his teaching position to do so. When the Rebbe heard of this, he told him that he should direct “both the material aspects as well as the spiritual.” Two years later, Herson was introduced to Pearl Glotzer. The couple married the day after Purim, settling in Newark to continue growing the school. President Ronald Reagan meets with the Friends of Lubavitch . Herson is second from right. Reagan White House Photographs

From Newark Outwards Although already involved in the community for a few years, it wasn’t until 1965 when Herson officially assumed the role as the Rebbe’s emissary to New Jersey. As each new establishment opened in the state under his leadership, Herson would worry about it personally, think about and was deeply involved with. “The Rebbe didn’t see the difference between if the person he was speaking to was a scion of a Chabad family or a ‘fresh’ Chassid,” Herson said in an interview with the Kfar Chabad magazine in 2020. “He cared what the person was accomplishing. Any other matter was secondary, irrelevant.” “I am a good example of this,” he continued. “I did not grow up in a Chabad home. I have no familial connection to Chabad. … Regardless, the Rebbe ‘took’ me and turned me into a shliach of his. The Rebbe literally ‘built’ me, shaped my personality.” After a number of years, it was clear that the yeshivah had outgrown its home in Newark and needed to relocate. By then, Herson had cultivated warm relationships with leading community members and had set up a board to support Chabad of New Jersey’s activities. President Donald Trump met in the Oval Office with a delegation of Chabad-Lubavitch rabbis and issued a proclamation marking March 27, 2018, as Education and Sharing Day. Herson is fourth from left. Rabbinical College of America On a Sunday in 1970, the board gathered in 770 for a special meeting with the Rebbe. The Rebbe was encouraged by their proposal to move the yeshivah, noting that young people need space to breathe and move around, and perhaps even have access to a swimming pool. Originally thinking of upgrading the school from a one-bedroom property to a slightly larger six-family unit, the board understood that the Rebbe was encouraging them to think bigger. After looking at a repurposed bank in West Orange, they found an old monastery located on a large 14-acre property, complete with sports facilities, outside of Morristown. In 1971, the yeshivah moved and has been there to this day. In March of 2024, Herson was there to see the unveiling of a $9 million expansion to the campus. Giving a blessing ahead of the grand opening, the Rebbe wrote to Herson: “Hashem should grant you abundant success in this institution, and in the institutions which you have begun building around it.” Herson understood that the yeshiva was to be the beacon around which the other Chabad institutions in New Jersey were to rise to make Judaism accessible in the state. It was time for Chabad-Lubavitch to begin building in New Jersey. One of Herson's many roles was leading the Rabbinical College of America, which ordained dozens of rabbis each year. Above, Herson inaugurates the class of 2023. Shmulie Grossbaum