Meet the new Chabad emissaries to Falmouth on Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

For close to 30 years, Chabad on Cape Cod, based in Hyannis, has served the entire cape. Now, Rabbi Mendel and Rochel Alperowitz, along with their children, have established a new Chabad center in Falmouth.

Chabad of Falmouth will serve as a welcoming spiritual home for the Jewish community on Upper Cape Cod, where hundreds of Jews reside year-round, with numbers substantially increasing during the summer months, as tourists, vacationers and second-home owners flock to the area.

The Alperowitzes have already begun cultivating meaningful relationships through personal outreach and engaging programming, including weekly Torah classes, holiday programs and the Jewish women’s circle. These activities provide valuable opportunities for both permanent residents and seasonal visitors to deepen their connection to Jewish traditions while building lasting friendships with the coastal community.

Let’s give Rabbi Mendel, Rochel and their children a warm welcome. Connect with them here.