Amid hostile winds and drought-stricken ground on Tuesday, three separate wildfires suddenly sparked and engulfed Los Angeles County. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 1,000 buildings have burned, two people have been killed, and more than 100,000 individuals have fled from their homes.

Chabad-Lubavitch has been on the ground assisting the community in all three affected areas.

The first of the fires started on Tuesday morning in Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood east of Malibu, when residents noticed smoke in the sky. Then, because of the 100 mph winds, the fire spread quickly toward the heavily populated areas.

“It’s a very serious fire, people are losing their houses, full blocks are being destroyed,” said Rabbi Sholom Ber Diskin, youth director of Chabad of Pacific Palisades. “We can’t get into the city because the smoke is too thick and it isn’t safe to go back. We’ve set up a civilian command center to help people relocate.”

As firemen battle the blaze, Chabad is reaching out to community members, some of whom have not yet evacuated, to connect them with first responders. Many of those stranded are seniors.

“We’re acting as middlemen for people stranded and those wanting to check in on their loved ones,” Diskin said. “Times like these remind us how essential it is to come together, and we want to do everything we can to support one another.”

Rabbi Laibel Hanoka works to help battle the fires. Chabad of Pasadena

Founded in 1992, Chabad of Pacific Palisades is directed by Rabbi Zushe and Zisi Cunin. They had just finished taking down their public Chanukah menorahs when the conflagration began. Within the first few hours, the Chabad center’s parking lot and storage units were ablaze, images of the menorahs engulfed in flames spreading quickly on social media. Thankfully, Chabad of Pacific Palisades’ Torah scrolls have been brought to safety, and the center, which includes a synagogue, has not been touched.

Nearby Chabad emissaries have been rushing to help. Channa Hecht of Chabad of Brentwood had delivered 50 kosher pizzas, as well as cases of water and Gatorade to the front lines for the fleet of firefighters and first responders. Jews nearby have also been encouraged to wrap tefillin, light Shabbat candles, give charity, and increase in acts of goodness and kindness.