Amid hostile winds and drought-stricken ground on Tuesday, three separate wildfires suddenly sparked and engulfed Los Angeles County. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 1,000 buildings have burned, two people have been killed, and more than 100,000 individuals have fled from their homes.
Chabad-Lubavitch has been on the ground assisting the community in all three affected areas.
The first of the fires started on Tuesday morning in Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood east of Malibu, when residents noticed smoke in the sky. Then, because of the 100 mph winds, the fire spread quickly toward the heavily populated areas.
“It’s a very serious fire, people are losing their houses, full blocks are being destroyed,” said Rabbi Sholom Ber Diskin, youth director of Chabad of Pacific Palisades. “We can’t get into the city because the smoke is too thick and it isn’t safe to go back. We’ve set up a civilian command center to help people relocate.”
As firemen battle the blaze, Chabad is reaching out to community members, some of whom have not yet evacuated, to connect them with first responders. Many of those stranded are seniors.
“We’re acting as middlemen for people stranded and those wanting to check in on their loved ones,” Diskin said. “Times like these remind us how essential it is to come together, and we want to do everything we can to support one another.”
Founded in 1992, Chabad of Pacific Palisades is directed by Rabbi Zushe and Zisi Cunin. They had just finished taking down their public Chanukah menorahs when the conflagration began. Within the first few hours, the Chabad center’s parking lot and storage units were ablaze, images of the menorahs engulfed in flames spreading quickly on social media. Thankfully, Chabad of Pacific Palisades’ Torah scrolls have been brought to safety, and the center, which includes a synagogue, has not been touched.
Nearby Chabad emissaries have been rushing to help. Channa Hecht of Chabad of Brentwood had delivered 50 kosher pizzas, as well as cases of water and Gatorade to the front lines for the fleet of firefighters and first responders. Jews nearby have also been encouraged to wrap tefillin, light Shabbat candles, give charity, and increase in acts of goodness and kindness.
Eaton Fire
By 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, some 35 miles east, the Eaton Fire broke out. Rabbi Zushi Rivkin, director of the Pasadena Jewish Academy, which is based out of Chabad of Pasadena, was watching the coverage closely.
“Our Chabad center is less than five miles from Eaton Canyon, where the fire started,” he told Chabad.org. “We know the area well. We have a ‘Holy Hiking Group,’ and that’s where we begin most hikes.”
The fire has quickly transformed into a wildfire and by 8:30 p.m. yesterday evening, some 20 percent of the area was told to evacuate. An hour later, it was already at 50 percent.
“My phone has been ringing off the hook,” Rivkin said. “I was on the phone with community members last night past midnight, and it has been all day today.”
Chabad of Pasadena’s first priority at the moment is high-risk individuals like the elderly, the infirm and those with other special needs.
“Everyone in the area is watching the news and having anxiety; you see it on the news all the time, but you never expect it to happen to you,” the rabbi said. On Tuesday night, Rivkin and other Chabad rabbis in the area opened their own homes to those forced to evacuate. Each of them has people staying in their homes and offices.
Rivkin spoke to Chabad.org on Wednesday morning Pacific time, a little after morning prayer services. As he spoke, the Chabad center began filling up with dozens of locals looking for a safe place to recover. Many houses in the area are without power, and high winds have brought down trees that have blocked major thoroughfares, making it difficult to drive around town. Chabad of Pasadena packaged 200 ready-to-go meals for people to take home with them.
“We plan to adapt our services based on the needs of the community,” Rivkin said. “As of now, the fire is still at zero percent containment. The fires are still raging.”
Hurst Fire
Near the third fire-front in Sylmar, Rabbi Meir and Simi Rivkin, who co-direct Chabad-Lubavitch of Granada Hills, have had relatively more time to plan their response.
“First, we were watching everyone else—the other fires in the area. Then suddenly, we were at the center of it,” the rabbi says.
Residents got notice at 1 a.m. on Wednesday to pack a bag and be ready to leave, should the situation escalate. At that point, the Rivkins realized that they were in a unique position to help the community.
“We have many friends and contacts on the outside,” Meir Rivkin said. “I immediately began messaging people outside the high-risk zones to see if they would host evacuees. It’s more comfortable for someone to evacuate if they know they are heading to a home as opposed to a shelter.”
The Chabad center in Granada Hills is on the same street as the fire department, and Rivkin has been able to offer them support while coordinating evacuations.
One community member was stranded with no power and unable to open his garage to evacuate. He called the rabbi, who managed to send a car to him to bring him to safety.
“We do what we can to help,” Rivkin said. “Sometimes, it’s big things; other times, it’s the small things. Everything makes a big difference.”
