

PHILADELPHIA—On a cold Chanukah night in the winter of 1974, five Chabadniks schlepped a small wooden menorah onto Independence Mall in Philadelphia. They hadn't done much advertising, but after a few hours of sharing the Chanukah spirit with passersby, they sang the blessings and kindled one candle on the menorah to mark the first night of the holiday. So was born, 50 years ago, the public menorah. Today, the Chabad-Lubavitch movement erects some 15,000 giant Chanukah menorahs on public squares from Washington, D.C., to Vienna, to Melbourne. RELATED The Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, had launched a worldwide Chanukah awareness campaign just a year earlier, urging every Jewish home to kindle a Chanukah menorah, for children to have and light their own menorahs, and for people to encourage their friends and neighbors to do so as well. "There is a special advantage in the mitzvah of the Chanukah lights," the Rebbe explained at the farbrengen gathering held on Dec. 15, 1973 (20 Kislev, 5734), "for when a Jew kindles a menorah, literal light emanates from it and illuminates the street." A week after the first menorah-lighting, a photo appeared in the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent. In the months that followed the Rebbe's call to action, Chabad activists placed ads in The New York Times, manufactured and distributed tens of thousands of tin menorahs and boxes of candles, and printed countless brochures detailing how to correctly light the menorah. "Every Little Flame Counts," one brochure declared. "Now More Than Ever, Join Jews the World Over In Kindling Chanukah Lights!" But the public menorah did not exist until Philadelphia's wooden one was cobbled together. Shemtov made sure a camera was on hand to capture the moment, the image showing him and four young men posing with the menorah with Independence Hall in the background. The photo ran a week later in the Philadelphia Jewish Exponent. "Of course I sent it first to the Rebbe before I handed it out to the press," Shemtov recalled recently. "It wasn't a big menorah, but it was exciting," said Rabbi Dovid Golowinsky, who was program coordinator at Chabad of Philadelphia at the time and built the menorah. "The main thing is that it was done. Today, when I see menorahs everywhere, I go back to thinking about that seed. I'm proud to have been a part of it."

City of Brotherly Love It didn’t take long for that little wooden menorah to snowball into something larger. The next year, a pioneering Chabad rabbi in San Francisco named Chaim Itche Drizin teamed up with rock impresario Bill Graham to place a 25-foot Chanukah menorah in Union Square. The mahogany menorah showed that the sky—or rather the 20 cubit height detailed by Jewish law—was the limit for giant menorahs. By 1976 Shemtov had a 25-foot steel menorah built and placed at Independence Hall, home of the Liberty Bell and the place where the Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Continental Congress in 1776 and the U.S. Constitution was drafted and ratified in 1789. The City of Brotherly Love was host that year to a host of programs marking the country’s 200th anniversary, and the Philadelphia menorah was made a formal participant in the city’s Bicentennial celebrations. “Placing the menorah in Independence Mall by Lubavitch is symbolic of three things,” Shemtov told the Exponent. “First, Lubavitch, which is a town in Russia, [likewise] means ‘city of brotherly love.’ Second, Chanukah and the Liberty Bell are beacons of freedom. Third, and most important, the menorah represents the epitome of light dispelling the darkness of the world … .” Nowadays, a Chabad rabbi seeking to put up a menorah has a host of vendors to choose from, giant menorahs available in all styles and sizes. But back then, remembered Rabbi Elchonon Lisbon, a Chabad emissary in Baltimore who was a part of the Chabad of Philadelphia team in the late 1970s and early ‘80s, one needed a connection in the steel business to have a giant menorah made. “The entire project took two weeks, but the actual building took three days,” Irving Weinstein of Corell Steel told the newspaper at the time. “We worked around the clock.” Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo joined the Chanukah celebration in 1976, and in the next few years would prove a great ally of the public menorah. When, in 1979, the local branch of the ACLU attacked the Liberty Bell menorah, claiming it was a breach of the separation of church and state principle, Rizzo directed City Solicitor Sheldon L. Albert to respond unequivocally. Not only would the City of Philadelphia not order the removal of the menorah, Albert told the media, but “in fact, it will be bigger and brighter than ever.” Rabbi Abraham Shemtov at his home in Philadelphia in 2024. While the vast majority of the Jewish community welcomed Chabad’s public menorahs and the Jewish pride and light they fostered during the dark winter nights, the leadership of some segments of the organized Jewish community came out strongly against the menorah. Joining the ACLU in opposition around the country at the time were mostly liberal Jewish organizations such as the American Jewish Congress, the Anti-Defamation League, some local Jewish Community Relations Councils and the umbrella organization of the Reform movement. That winter of 1979, Shemtov chose to respond to the ACLU’s ire with laughter—literally: He brought Jewish Philadelphia-raised comedian Joey Bishop (born Joseph Gottlieb) as the guest of honor. “Welcome to the Jewish Olympics,” Bishop called out to the joyous crowd from the top of the cherry picker. “This he didn’t tell me about,” he said, as he struggled to ignite the first candle on the giant menorah, gesturing towards the rabbi next to him in the cherry picker. “Speeches he told me about, but not this.” Whatever local opposition there was to Chabad’s menorah in Philadelphia had dissipated by the mid-1980s. Elsewhere in the country, however, opponents deemed the effort to remove the menorah’s lights from the public eye important enough to file suit, culminating in the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in its favor. The public menorah’s Jewish opponents—and they were almost all Jewish—claimed the display would threaten Jews by eroding the separation of church and state, and in this way be counter-productive. “Had I received your letter years ago, when the practice started, I would have had a more difficult task defending it, for the simple reason that the expected positive results were then a matter of conjecture,” the Rebbe wrote to the Reform movement’s Dr. Joseph B. Glaser in 1978. “But now, after the practice and the results have been observed for a number of years, my task is an easy one, since the general acclaim and beneficial results have far exceeded our expectations. The fact is that countless Jews in all parts of the country have been impressed and inspired by the spirit of Chanukah which has been brought to them—to many for the first time.” By now, many of Chabad’s erstwhile menorah opponents are sponsoring public Chanukah menorah displays of their own. Towards the end of his life, American Jewish Congress leader Arthur Hertzberg admitted he’d been on the wrong side of the battle. “We thought you should be a Jew at home and a citizen on the street,” he said. “The Rebbe thought that being a Jew on the street you would be a better Jew in your home; he was right and we were wrong.” Philadelphia-raised Jewish comedian Joey Bishop was the guest of honor in 1979. “Welcome to the Jewish Olympics,” he called out to the joyous crowd from the top of the cherry picker. Lubavitcher Center of Philadelphia