Nestled in the mountains of Upstate New York, SUNY Oneonta is almost 100 miles from the state’s capital, Albany, and close to 200 miles from New York City. It is perhaps this isolation that makes it one of the top schools in the region. It’s also a place where students can be sure to experience college in what is described as “a small-town and homey feel.”

When Rabbi Meir and Fraidy Rubashkin arrived in 2012 to establish Chabad of Oneonta and the Rohr Jewish Student Center at SUNY, they found that “homey” feeling lacking for Jewish students. As such, establishing a warm, welcoming space for Jewish students was at the top of the agenda.

The emissary couple hit the ground running and in the decade since their arrival, they have expanded their operations, with weekly Shabbat dinners, challah bakes and a variety of in-house Torah classes.

RELATED

But being on a college campus, where students are at their most ready to receive knowledge, the rabbi has long harbored a dream of providing the students at the university more formal Jewish education as part of the school’s official curriculum. But each time the rabbi thought to advance the cause, there was another roadblock, such as when the pandemic hit and the school started to limit its in-person lectures.

In the weeks following Oct. 7, an opportunity arose.

Chabad hosted a vigil for the victims and hostages, an event that Rabbi Rubashkin calls “one of the most well-attended events we’ve ever put on.” Present at the vigil was the school president, who committed to SUNY Oneonta’s continued support of Jewish life on campus. The rabbi took her for her word and approached the administration about initiating a college-credited class on Judaism.

The president loved the idea, and they got to work creating a curriculum. After a providential meeting with a Jewish professor of psychology who suggested establishing the course under his department, things really got moving.