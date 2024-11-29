Just days after burying their colleague Rabbi Zvi Kogan—murdered by terrorists in Dubai at the age of 28—6,500 Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries and Jewish leaders assembled at the Ohel in Queens, N.Y., the resting place of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory.

The visit to the Ohel marks the pinnacle of the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries (Kinus Hashluchim), which is held in Brooklyn, N.Y., and runs from Nov. 27 through Dec. 2. The emissaries, representing Jewish communities from every U.S. state and more than 100 countries, came to pray for their families, communities and humanity at large, carrying with them thousands of prayer requests from people around the world.

As emissaries waited in line outside the Ohel, reciting tehillim (Psalms) and studying the Rebbe’s teachings, many reflected on Kogan’s legacy and their own commitment to their mission. One such petitioner was Rabbi Mendy Mann, of Chabad of Or Akiva and Caesarea in Israel, who together with his wife Malki joined the ranks of Chabad emissaries in July of this year.

“I brought a prayer note from Israel containing all the names of our community members,” Mann said. “Many people in our community have children who are serving in the military in Lebanon. It means everything to them to know that I’ll be praying for their sons and daughters at this sacred place. These prayers help give their children the strength to continue defending Israel.”

The visit culminated in the reading of the pan klali (“general letter”) that was signed by all emissaries and contained prayers for Israel, the Jewish people and humanity at large.

Among the emissaries in attendance is the delegation from the UAE, who just days ago stood in torrential rain at their colleague’s funeral in Kfar Chabad, Israel.

The Kinus is the largest rabbinic gathering in the world, and features four days of workshops on topics running the gamut from mental health to fundraising, and social media to end of life counseling. The conference concludes with the gala banquet, which brings all of the Chabad rabbis and their guests together in a giant conference center in New Jersey.

