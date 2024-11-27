In an era where studies show purposeful living can add on average seven years to one’s life expectancy, Rabbi Mendel Kalmenson’s latest book, On Purpose: Practical wisdom for designing a life of purpose, arrives at a crucial moment. Launching in time for this week’s International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries (Kinus Hashluchim), the new volume presents ancient wisdom as a guide for modern seekers struggling to find their unique purpose in an increasingly complex world.

“In a world beset by distraction and inundated with countless causes, discovering one’s unique purpose can seem overwhelming,” explains author Kalmenson, who also serves as director of Chabad of Belgravia in London, England. “This book aims to help readers navigate that challenge through the timeless teachings of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory.”

The significance of the book’s timing isn’t lost on experts in the field. “This brilliant and fascinating book could not come at a more important time,” says Professor Tal Ben-Shachar of Harvard University. “Our world is in desperate need of role models who exemplify integrity and goodness, who lead with purpose and passion. I cannot think of a better role model than the Rebbe for politicians, managers, teachers and parents.”

The book, produced and released by Chabad.org and published by Ezra Press—an imprint of Kehot Publication Society—arrives backed by compelling research showing that living with purpose doesn’t just enhance emotional well-being but transforms physical health. Studies indicate it improves sleep quality, enhances resilience, boosts self-esteem and significantly reduces the risk of anxiety and depression.

On Purpose is Kalmenson's latest book, following the success of his previous works, including Positivity Bias, People of the Word, Seeds of Wisdom and A Time to Heal.

Joseph Telushkin, bestselling author of more than 15 books, including The New York Times bestseller Rebbe: The Life and Teachings of Menachem M. Schneerson, the Most Influential Rabbi in Modern History, praises Kalmenson: “Rabbi Kalmenson has emerged as one of the great expounders of the teachings of the Rebbe … and how these teachings and insights can be applied to one’s daily life.”

Arriving just in time for Chanukah, On Purpose promises to be more than just a seasonal gift; it offers a roadmap for those seeking to navigate life’s biggest questions in an increasingly complex world. The book demonstrates how embracing purpose as a driving force can lead to what Kalmenson describes as “ever-unfolding joy and benefits of living with and on purpose.”

For more information, please visit Chabad.org/OnPurpose.