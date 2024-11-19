Seibeld addressed the crowd, reiterating her promise to be an advocate for the Jewish people worldwide.

“President Seibeld has always been a stalwart supporter and proud friend of the Jewish community from her earliest days and roles in public life,” said Rabbi Yehuda Tiechtel, chief rabbi of Berlin and director of Chabad-Lubavitch in the German capital. “We’ve always shared a warm and friendly relationship, which has been as a result of her sincere appreciation of our work to ensure a vibrant and visible Jewish life in Germany.”

Seibeld’s visit was the latest mark of respect in a series of overtures to the Jewish community she has made during her term, including lighting up the Brandenburg Gate in solidarity with Israel both on the day of the terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023, as well as on its first anniversary. Last month she had an Israeli flag raised over the state parliament building, and announced it would remain there until all the hostages that remain in captivity in Gaza are returned.

At an intimate gathering in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Nov. 11, leaders of the German and American Jewish communities honored Cornelia Seibeld, president of the Berlin State Assembly, and members of the German government to thank them for their stalwart support of Jewish life in Germany and Israel.

‘It Was Tremendously Moving’

Jewish community leaders welcomed Seibeld and the leadership of the Berlin State Assembly, known as the presidium, at an event held at the offices of Chabad’s Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI) in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Accompanied by Tiechtel, they met with officials from Chabad, representatives of New York’s Syrian Jewish community, the American Jewish Committee and the Anti-Defamation League to discuss the growth of Jewish life in Germany and the United States, as well as the need to combat the antisemitism and hatred that has taken root in many places since Oct. 7.

Rabbi Efraim Mintz, director of JLI, opened the proceedings and welcomed the attendees, before Tiechtel praised the German government’s support for the Jewish community and Israel, and called on the presidium to double down on their commitment and encouragement of a visible and active Jewish life in Germany.

“We find ourselves at a crossroads, facing challenging times for the Jewish people,” Tiechtel said. “In times of difficulty, instead of retreating or diminishing our presence, we must show strength in our convictions and take bold action to do even more. This is the approach that we were taught by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory. We don’t run away in the face of antisemitism; we respond with resilience and strength, and overcome darkness with light.”

Seibeld was presented with an award for her advocacy in defense of Israel and on behalf of the Jewish community. Chabad of Berlin

Rabbi Nissen Mangel, 91, a child survivor of the Auschwitz death camp and a prolific Chassidic scholar, spoke next, marveling at how far Germany has come in the eight decades since the Holocaust. He reflected on Germany’s past, their leadership in supporting the Jewish community in the present, and hopes for even more growth and deepened friendship in the future.

Tiechtel then presented Seibald with an award honoring her for her advocacy in defense of Israel and on behalf of the Jewish community.

After the formal event, the group moved up the street to 770 Eastern Parkway, the headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement. There, the guests gathered in the Rebbe’s personal study for a few moments of introspection and prayer.

“It was tremendously moving,” Tiechtel told Chabad.org. “I expected us to be there just a few short minutes, but everyone stood quietly reflecting and praying for a long time. It was a very powerful and meaningful moment.”

The event then ended with a small dinner, but the impact remained on the minds of attendees for far longer.

“I saw President Seibeld and other members of the presidium at an event in Berlin a number of days later, and several came over to me to share how this was the most meaningful and unique part of their trip to the States,” said Tiechtel. “Leaders of the American Jewish organizations that were also in attendance reached out to share how powerful the event was, and hope to do it again in the future.”