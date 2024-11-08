By Friday morning, the Camissars were looking into expanding capacity further as fans were looking to connect with fellow Jews over Shabbat.

Rabbi Akiva and Taiby Camissar, who direct Chabad-Lubavitch for Hebrew-speakers in Amsterdam , had been preparing to host hundreds of Maccabi fans for a large Shabbat experience. With registrations for the Shabbat meals exceeding their capacity, the Camissars organized for the secondary Chabad center in the south of the city to welcome a segment of the visitors.

A dozen or so Israelis were assaulted by violent Muslim mobs in the streets. In video clips of the ambushes shared by the attackers on social media, assailants could be seen striking their victims with sticks and fists, continuing to kick them even after they had fallen to the ground and, in a particular video, seemed to be unconscious. Mobs of attackers were pursuing individuals and chasing them down alleys or tossing them into the cold water of the city’s canals. There were also reports of attackers launching fireworks at individuals and hotels where Israeli visitors were staying. The carnage continued for an extended period without intervention.

Though Dutch authorities were on hand to halt any planned attacks on Israelis at the stadium, when the Israeli contingent made its way downtown following the game, a large group of them were ambushed by dozens of masked assailants who were waiting for their unsuspecting victims.

In the weeks leading up to the game, Dutch anti-Israel BDS organizers tried and failed to have the match canceled. In anticipation of radical anti-Israel and antisemitic activity, authorities banned anti-Israel rallies from the area near the stadium. Security measures around the stadium were said to have been significantly increased, but even before the game started, dozens of arrests were made.

Late Thursday night, hundreds of supporters of the Israeli soccer club Maccabi Tel Aviv were chased, attacked and beaten on the streets of downtown Amsterdam in what appears to have been pre-planned, following the Israeli team’s UEFA Europa League soccer match against Dutch team Ajax.

‘They Won’t Shake Us’

At around 2:00 a.m. local time, Rabbi Camissar began receiving messages from community members alerting him to the attacks. Then the calls from Israeli travelers and their concerned families in Israel started pouring in.

Taxis could not be used, since the drivers were allied with the attackers. Instead, Camissar immediately began coordinating with community members who had cars to go downtown, rescue Israelis, and bring them to their hotels or directly to the airport, where two flights had been dispatched by Israel to bring them home.

As soon as Rabbi Yanki Jacobs—director of Chabad on Campus and Chabad of Amsterdam South—heard about the attack, he sped downtown towards the fray. He helped search for those separated from their groups during the attack, drove several people to the hospital, and made sure others made it to safety.

“It was incredible to see that every Jewish person, who heard about what was going on, took responsibility for one another,” Jacobs told Chabad.org, noting that the attack occurred just 24 hours after the city marked the 86th anniversary of Kristallnacht with a public event to honor the solemn day. He remained in the city center until the wee hours of the morning.

Chabad in the city prepared hundreds of breakfast and lunch bags for their Israeli guests, and many volunteers from the community took the day off from work to drop off care packages and drive the Israelis to wherever they needed to go. One individual drove hours from Germany to make himself available to help in any way he could.

Rabbi Dovi Pinkovitch, who, together with his wife, Chaya, assists the Camissars at the Chabad Amsterdam Tourists and Israeli Center, estimated that Chabad rabbis were in touch with over 2,000 people from early Friday until Shabbat began.

Jacobs said that the first hours of the night-time attack were filled with confusion, but by the morning the Maccabi team had organized a safe zone where fans can gather and drivers to care for and remove its fans.

Despite the violence, Jacobs emphasized that he has confidence that the mayor of Amsterdam and the municipality will do everything in their power to protect the Jewish community and visiting Israeli tourists. At the time of this report, over 60 arrests had been made with more to come, and Israel dispatched a rescue mission in coordination with the Dutch government.

“They can try to intimidate us, but they won’t shake us with violence or silence us with fear,” Jacobs said. “Our community, and the entire Jewish people, are strong and resilient and we will continue to do as we do each time we’re confronted with darkness: Increase in the light of Torah and mitzvot.”

To that end, Rabbi Camissar sees the Shabbat dinners playing an important role for all the visiting fans, “It will be a really special Shabbat where we could come together as one big family to inspire and strengthen one another,” the rabbi said. “It’s certainly going to be a beautiful Shabbat that all who attend will never forget. This unity and Jewish pride is how they will remember their experience in Amsterdam”