Jews have called Vancouver Island, British Columbia, home for 160 years. Now, for the first time ever, its Jewish children are able to receive a formal Jewish education in their hometown. Kineret Tamim Academy of Victoria—Vancouver Island’s capital city—opened its doors this September, welcoming its inaugural kindergarten class of 10 students. “I cannot believe how smoothly it has gone,” said Rabbi Meir Kaplan, director of Chabad of Vancouver Island and the new Kineret Tamim Academy. “Everything was so well-planned and executed; there were none of the usual teething problems I would have expected with starting a new institution. The curricula, systems, leadership and teaching has been absolutely seamless.” The flawless opening is largely due to the school's membership in the Chabad Lubavitch-affiliated Tamim Academy network, which has launched three other locations for this year's September intake, bringing their total number of schools to 16. RELATED While each Tamim Academy school is independently run, the curriculum design, teacher training, administrative support, and business practices are handled by a centralized apparatus. This allows its schools to bypass some of the struggles that typically bog down day-to-day operations. “We let our teachers focus on teaching,” said Holly Cohen, CEO of Tamim Academy. “We worry about most of the logistics, which allows them to focus on the children in their care.” Kaplan is confident that they will continue to see exponential interest and growth from local Jewish families, many of whom would have never experienced local standardized Jewish education before. “My daughter is thrilled to go to school!” said one parent, who has just moved her daughter into the kindergarten. She also mentioned that she is making plans to move her eldest child over, into Tamim’s first grade, next year. Tamim Academy prides itself on having a holistic Jewish and general education, with interdisciplinary units seeking to unite the traditionally separated secular life and Judaism. Tamim Academy of Boca Raton

Expanding to Fit the Community’s Needs Tamim Academy’s network provides Jewish children with a well-rounded education, starting from preschool and having the ability to add classes as the children move up through the system. “Two of our largest schools, in Boca Raton, Fla., and Burlington, Vt., currently go up to fifth grade, and we plan to continue growing,” says Cohen. Rivkah Denburg, co-director of Chabad of Central Boca Raton and director of Tamim Boca Raton, echoes this sentiment, expressing the sheer magnitude of growth that Tamim Boca is experiencing on the ground. “We are quite literally bursting at the seams,” she said. “We have 80 children enrolled from kindergarten through to fifth grade, and we have a list of parents begging us to accept their children. We currently don’t have room for any more.” While the program has been resonating with parents from the beginning, there has been a notable spike in enrollment this year following the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in Israel. While the attacks and ensuing war against terror caused a global uptick in antisemitism, it has also fueled a global Jewish awakening. Cohen observes that there is a need now more than ever for more institutions as people find themselves faced with pertinent questions about their Jewish identity. “Regardless of what’s happening in the world, we believe in instilling our students with a deep sense of Jewish pride to weather any storm,” said Cohen. “We are raising a generation of proud Jewish children who love G‑d, love the Torah and love their Jewish identity.” According to one Tamim parent from Victoria, “seeing the way our politicians are dealing with current affairs, in addition to what goes in our public schools, has made us realize just how much of a priority Jewish education is.” The first-ever class in the first-ever Jewish school on Vancouver Island. Kineret Tamim Academy of Victoria