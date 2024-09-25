The field of full-time chazzanim (cantors) has grown smaller and smaller in recent years. While there were hundreds, if not thousands, of trained chazzanim in the U.S. a century ago, there are perhaps several dozen today. But Chabad-Lubavitch of Central Boca Raton in southeast Florida is proud to have Aryeh Leib Hurwitz—a world-renowned singer—directing liturgical prayer and leading their services year-round. Hurwitz, 35, is a trained tenor who has performed in prestigious concert halls around the world, including the Berliner Philharmoniker in Germany, Heichal HaTarbut—Israel’s largest concert hall—in Tel Aviv as well as on the White House lawn. He said it takes special preparation to be ready for the rigors of the High Holidays physically, emotionally and spiritually. “You need a lot of stamina and energy to get through the long services on your feet, especially on Yom Kippur, when you are fasting. You also need to get in the mind frame to make sure you’re in the right place mentally and spiritually.” Leading up to the High Holidays, he reviews both the text of the prayers, to make sure he knows the exact meaning of the words he sings, as well as the nusach [the traditional liturgical melodies of the prayer service]. He also says that he finds musical opportunities that enable him “to grow with the community and keep it fresh, keep it exciting and add a new element.” RELATED As many as 1,500 people attend High Holiday services at the synagogue. Hurwitz’s repertoire is vast, consisting of many melodic genres and songs in a variety of languages, drawing from classic, at times ancient, Jewish melodies, as well as modern Jewish music.

Songs to Heal a Nation Hurwitz is always mindful of the ongoing war in Israel and the plight of her people, and throughout this past year included tributes to victims and survivors in his repertoire. “Our prayers here always keep in mind our hostages, our soldiers, and our brothers and sisters in Israel.” Hurwitz performed with the Yuval Orchestra at Heichal Hatarbut, the largest concert hall in Israel. Courtest of the Hurwitz Family After the Oct. 7 massacre, Hurwitz collaborated with his cousin, Yossi Saacks, on a song called “The Sounds of Sirens.” The song addresses the constant rockets flying and the warning sounds of sirens, praying the sirens should be replaced by the sound of the great shofar. “As soon as he sent me the lyrics, I felt the song’s emotions. We went straight to the studio in Boca and recorded it.” Hurwitz has performed the song throughout his home state and around the country accompanied by some of the members of the rabbanut division of the Israeli Army Band. Rivkah Denburg, who co-directs Chabad of Central Boca Raton with her husband, Rabbi Moishe Denburg, said that Hurwitz sings melodies “that remind us of Israel and keep it in our thoughts and prayers.” Each week, after the Torah reading in synagogue, he sings the “Mi Shebeirach” in the merit of the soldiers defending the Land of Israel. “It is an emotional moment every week,” Denburg said. “It’s very heartfelt, very sincere and just so beautiful. People feel that.” Hurwitz performs his song "Sounds of Sirens" with members of the rabbanut division of the Israeli Army Band at Chabad of Central Boca Raton, Fla. Courtesy of the Hurwitz family