The aroma of whiskey once permeated the air of this century-old brick building in downtown Raleigh, N.C. But soon, it will be filled with the scent of freshly baked challah and the sounds of prayer. In a boon for Jewish life in North Carolina, a former distillery is set to become the home of Raleigh's chapter of Chabad Young Professionals. "There's a certain poetry to it," says Rabbi Zalmy Dubinsky, who, along with his wife Mushka, co-direct Chabad Young Professionals Raleigh. "Just as whiskey takes time to mature and develop its character, we're creating a space where young Jews can grow into their identity." Known as the “Hidden Gem of the South,” Raleigh boasts a fusion of nature and industry with skyscrapers towering over beautiful parks. Many there work in tech or medicine, and Raleigh, in the heart of the Research Triangle, is among the areas in the United States with the highest number of doctorates per capita in the country. With so much going for it, it’s no wonder that young professionals are moving there in droves. RELATED Aiming to build a Jewish community for these young Jews, the Dubinskys moved to the state’s capital in 2018, to open a chapter of CYP—Chabad Young Professionals. Often, the rabbi and his wife would meet young Jews in trendy downtown coffee shops. He recalls how in between meetings, they’d look around at all the buildings, dreaming of one day opening a Jewish center with a similar vibe. When Isabella Muszkat Besborodco moved to Raleigh from Brazil, she arrived alone, without family or friends. "I felt instantly welcomed," she recalls. "I knew I had a community. Even though I was far from home, it still felt a little closer." Holiday events began drawing triple the amount of RSVPs, prompting the Dubinskys to consider finding a larger space for their Chabad. Pictured above: CYP Raleigh's Chanukah event in 2023. Chabad Young Professionals Raleigh

‘Time to Search for a Building’ The Dubinskys started off hosting Shabbat dinners in their small townhouse. Demand quickly grew, and it wasn’t long before they realized that they needed a bigger home. “It's hard not to participate in one of their programs and not feel immense joy and pride in being Jewish; pride in being a young person making a difference in the world,” says Leonard Bush, who frequents programs at Chabad with his wife, Amy. What prompted the exponential growth? The way Rabbi Dubinsky sees it, it’s all about the place. “When someone lives in a big city, it’s very easy to be Jewish by osmosis,” he explains. “Half your office could be Jewish, and you can get a good bagel right around the corner.” But in Raleigh, he continues, a Jew will many times be the only Jew they know at work. “It requires you to take ownership of your Judaism, to seek it out.” When Shabbat meals swelled to 50-plus people and holiday events began drawing triple the amount of RSVPs, they knew it was time to search for a building—a place that would become the premier destination for the young Jews of Raleigh. The search for the perfect space was no small feat. The Dubinskys had a specific set of requirements. Their wish list included a large, open area for events and holiday gatherings; a space for Shabbat and Jewish holiday services and Torah classes; and crucially, a commercial kitchen suitable for preparing kosher meals on a large scale. "The kitchen was non-negotiable," Mushka says. "We needed a space where we could prepare Shabbat dinners for 100 people or more, and host challah bakes." They also sought a location that was easily accessible to young professionals living and working downtown. With the help of Steve and Lisa Feierstein, and a number of other community members, they began the search. That, the rabbi says, is what makes the Raleigh Jewish community special: “Our sense of community is not taken for granted, and it has strengthened even more in the past year since Oct. 7.” The building requires minimal work to convert it to a Chabad center . It has a commercial kitchen, large spaces for events and a rooftop patio with views of the city. Chabad Young Professionals Raleigh