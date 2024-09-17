When Rabbi Yuda and Naomi Drizin, co-directors of Chabad-Lubavitch at Columbia University, sought to welcome students back to campus this year, they envisioned something uniquely Jewish, large-scale, and above all, fun. “Together with our Chabad student leaders, we wanted to create a warm, joyful celebration with positive energy,” Rabbi Drizin explains. “A Jewish Culture Festival seemed the perfect way to be welcoming and genial.” The event drew more than 2,000 attendees, including students, faculty and administrators. Drizin notes that many non-Jewish participants came, either accompanying Jewish friends or out of genuine interest to learn about Jewish traditions. RELATED Rachel Kaufmann, a sophomore at Barnard College majoring in art history and economics, shared her enthusiasm for what she calls “a major success.” "I was really excited when I heard about the event," she told Chabad.org. “There was a fun and lighthearted atmosphere. While some people were a bit nervous given recent events, I was genuinely looking forward to it. We didn’t anticipate just how successful it would be.” Many booths offered students a chance to interact with various Jewish traditions and practices. Pictured here, a student poses with a Rosh Hashanah themed painting. Jay Zhou / Chabad-Lubavitch at Columbia University

‘A Full Circle Moment’ Senior members of the administration of both Columbia University and Barnard College attended the event. "We are thankful to the administration for being so helpful, along with the public safety office, Office of Religious Life and event management," said the rabbi. "Their cooperation ensured that our event was able to go off without a hitch." Jessica Yeroshalmi, a second-year student at Columbia Law School, shared that for her, the festival last week was a healing experience. “Having the event at Butler Plaza was cathartic. It was a full-circle moment,” she said. “This was the scene of the heinous antisemitism that we saw last semester. To be able to celebrate our Judaism now, safely as Jews, was so freeing. It was a stark contrast to last semester, when we were so shaken up.” Yeroshalmi said that “things on campus were really bad” in the immediate aftermath of Oct. 7. And that wasn’t the end of it. “In the months afterwards, it just got worse and worse until coming to a head,” she explained, referring to antisemitic incidents targeting Jewish students at Columbia University. The situation escalated at the end of April, when anti-Israel protesters openly attacked Jewish students. It was only after masked demonstrators took over an administration building that police were summoned, leading to 100-plus arrests. Columbia has since faced heavy scrutiny for its failure to protect its Jewish students. Drizin and a team of volunteers helped hundreds of men don tefillin . Jay Zhou / Chabad-Lubavitch at Columbia University According to Yeroshalmi, it is the leadership of Jewish leaders like Drizin that open the door for positivity. “We are so grateful to have Jewish communal leaders who think of doing things like this, and who are always in our corner,” she said. And now, thanks to Chabad, instead of uncertainty and fear being the welcome mat to Jewish students this semester, it was Jewish pride that ushered them in. Kaufmann, who has been involved with Chabad at Columbia since her freshman year, ran one of the festival's popular attractions. “I managed the ‘Oy Vey’ booth, where we offered traditional foods that people often hesitate to try—like herring, gefilte fish and liver—alongside more familiar dishes such as potato kugel. Visitors would spin a wheel to determine which food they’d taste,” she said. The humorously named booths—another, pie-themed one was called “Am Yisrael Pie”—turned out to be a hit. “Surprisingly, many non-Jewish visitors came back for more gefilte fish,” Kaufmann noted with a laugh. She also highlighted the educational aspect of the experience. “There was genuine curiosity about our cuisine. People asked when we eat certain dishes, what they’re called and which holidays they’re associated with. It was a great opportunity to dispel any myths and share the beauty of our heritage.” “At the smallest level, they were learning who we are. The event was lighthearted and made Judaism approachable,” Yeroshalmi concurred. "It was a great opportunity to dispel any myths and share the beauty of our heritage,” says student Rachel Kaufmann. Jay Zhou / Chabad-Lubavitch at Columbia University