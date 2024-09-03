The Israel Defense Forces recovered the bodies of six hostages in the Gaza Strip over the weekend. They were found in a tunnel under the city of Rafah, in the southernmost part of Gaza, where they were murdered by Hamas terrorists late last week, days before the rescue team could reach them. Carmel Gat, 40, was kidnapped from her parents’ home in Kibbutz Be’eri on the morning of Oct. 7. Alexander Lobanov, 32; Almog Sarusi, 27; Ori Danino, 25; Eden Yerushalmi, 24; and Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, were taken by terrorists on that same day from the Nova music festival in Re’im. According to Israel’s Health Ministry, the bodies were found with multiple close-range gunshot wounds. RELATED “Their bodies were found during the fighting in Rafah, in a tunnel, about a kilometer away from the tunnel from which we rescued [hostage] Farhan al-Qadi a few days ago,” IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a press conference. On Shabbat, Israeli forces commenced an operation to explore an underground tunnel network approximately 20 meters below the surface. As the search progressed into the afternoon, troops discovered the bodies of the hostages. Throughout the night, their remains were carefully extracted from Gaza and transported back to Israel. U.S. President Joe Biden said that he was “devastated and outraged” by the murder of the hostages, noting, in particular, dual Israeli-U.S. citizen Goldberg-Polin, saying he was “heartbroken by the news of his death.” “It is as tragic as it is reprehensible. Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes,” he said. The family of slain hostage Eden Yerushalmi , 24, spend their last moments with her at a cemetery in Petach Tikvah. Avshalom Sassoni / Flash90

Who Were the Six? Occupational therapist Carmel Gat lived in Tel Aviv and was visiting her parents when she was abducted by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7. The 40-year-old was taken from her parents’ home in Kibbutz Be’eri, one of the most devastated communities in southern Israel that day, where she was among the 30 kidnapped and more than 100 murdered. Alexander Lobanov, 32, originally from Ashkelon, was working as a barman at the Nova festival in Re’im when he was taken hostage. Lobanov’s wife, Michal, gave birth to the couple’s second child while he was in captivity. Eden Yerushalmi, 24, was also working at the festival when she was abducted. For four hours, she spoke on the phone with her two sisters as she tried to escape. Her last words were, “Shani, they’ve caught me.” Almog Sarusi, 27, tried to escape the festival when the gunshots started raining down upon them, but a woman he was trying to escape with was shot and severely injured. Sarusi attempted to save her, staying by her side as she died. Palestinian terrorists then captured and dragged him to Gaza. Ori Danino, 25, was kidnapped from the festival after helping numerous people escape in his car, going back one last time to try and help others. Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, was born in Oakland, Calif., and immigrated to Israel with his family at the age of 7. He was one of the most recognizable hostages after being taken at gunpoint from the festival. When Hamas terrorists arrived at the Re’im festival, Goldberg-Polin and his friends hid inside a small bomb shelter. Grenades started falling into the bunker, and Goldberg-Polin rushed to throw them out. According to a firsthand account, his left arm was blown off from the elbow down. Thousands attend the funeral of Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin at Har Hamenuchot cemetery in Jerusalem . Chaim Goldberg / Flash90