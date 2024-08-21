Chabad of West Palm Beach, Fla., has teamed up with Palm Beach County to provide free kosher lunches to seniors.

The kosher food program is the first of its kind to be offered by the county, which has 13 other free meal sites.

As many as 50 meals a day are served from November to April in south Florida’s West Palm Beach. Off-season, attendance drops somewhat. Jewish participants have welcomed the food and camaraderie offered at the Chabad center.

“It’s a pleasure to be able to meet with other Jews and enjoy the meal,” said Phyllis Plotnick, who lunches regularly at Chabad with her husband, Alan. “I’m just so thankful we don’t have to sit in our house by ourselves.”

This is Plotnick’s first contact with Chabad but she says now that they know of it, they plan to attend more programs sponsored by the Chassidic Jewish organization.

But there’s more than just food and fellowship on offer, according to Rabbi Yoel Gancz, who directs Chabad of West Palm Beach with his wife, Chaya.

Gancz helps put tefillin on the men who attend and shares words of Torah with them as well. “It’s really nice. I have that element of being able to infuse some spirituality with the hot meal they are getting,” he said.

Gancz is also privy to hearing hopeful stories. “One elderly man told me he hasn’t eaten kosher food in many, many years. He was so overjoyed that he has the opportunity to eat kosher the way he did when he was a young child,” he told Chabad.org.