If you had spoken to Miriam Mintz earlier this month, you would have learned about the many projects she was working on.

An experienced and well-loved educator, she was technically off for summer break. But that didn’t mean she was on vacation. As a consummate educator, she was constantly upping her game and helping her peers do the same. And like every summer, she was training her fellow teachers on the custom curriculum she’d developed.

Concurrently, together with her husband—Chabad activist Rabbi Mendel Mintz—she was preparing to relocate to Baltimore’s southern suburbs, where they were starting a Chabad Center to serve Pasadena and Glen Burnie.

At the same time, they were actively coordinating a worldwide project called Mikdash Minute, providing brief videos from prominent rabbis and social leaders teaching about the Holy Temple, which the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—encouraged to be done at this time of year.

And in case that was not enough, she was also in the process of undergoing a procedure that would allow the couple to build their family.

And then a complication arose from the anesthesia and, days later, she left behind her husband, family, students, and one community that had known and loved her her entire life and another she was just getting to know.

Miriam was the third of five children born to Gershon and Elisheva Fink in Baltimore. Educated in the local Bais Yaakov school system, she went on to further her Jewish education in Me’ohr Bais Yaakov Teachers Seminary in Jerusalem.

Spiritually in tune, she loved to pray, and found fulfillment and joy in performing mitzvahs with intention. She treasured halachah and continually studied the intricacies of Jewish observance.

Upon her return to Baltimore and graduation from Goucher College with a master’s degree in special education, she began working with students at the venerable Talmudical Academy. With patience, care and creativity, she soon became a beloved special educator for elementary-aged boys.

She developed a customized Chumash curriculum that she taught to her fellow special educators as well each summer.

She held dear the many thank you notes she received over the years, each one a testament to one of the many lives she changed.

And it was not just the kids. Many colleagues, friends and others would regularly consult with her and receive her wise and level-headed guidance.