Jews from all parts of the Netherlands came together in Amstelveen last month to honor Rabbi Yitzchak Vorst, the first Chabad-Lubavitch emissary who served in the country for more than 60 years. Vorst, who passed away in September of last year at the age of 85, established Chabad in the Netherlands in 1964, becoming a driving force in rebuilding Judaism in a community decimated by the Holocaust, which went from a pre-war Jewish population of 140,000 strong to just 30,000 when the war ended. In an evening of tribute held in Amstelveen in July, hundreds of those impacted by his life’s work gathered to see the synagogue where he served for so many years renamed in his honor. Born and raised in pre-Holocaust Rotterdam, Vorst had a tumultuous early childhood, being rounded up with his family and sent first to the Westerbork transit camp, then Bergen-Belsen at the tender age of 5. Only he, his father and three siblings survived, returning to Rotterdam where his father served as chief rabbi from 1959 until emigrating to Israel in 1971. RELATED In a 2021 article for Compass Magazine, Vorst shared that his father did not believe that Judaism had a viable future in the Netherlands, and encouraged people to move to Israel. Following his father’s advice, Vorst moved to Israel after receiving his engineering degree. It was there that he enrolled in a Chabad yeshivah and began the first of many guiding correspondences with the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory. Yehuda Vorst, director of The mayor of Amstelveen, Tjapko Poppens, joined RabbiVorst, director of Chabad of Rotterdam, to help unveil the plaque with the synagogue's new name. Chabad of the Netherlands At the Rebbe’s behest, shortly after getting married in 1963, Vorst moved to Amstelveen, a suburb of Amsterdam, to serve the Jewish community there. “He had a very respectful approach,” says Rabbi Mendel Katzman, youth director of Chabad at the Hague. “He wasn’t coming to steamroll everyone into becoming Chabad; his mission was to advance practical Judaism and the teachings of Chassidus as much as possible, seizing every opportunity to do so.” Katzman, a grandson of Rabbi Vorst, adds that he made efforts to keep Dutch Jewish traditions alive, like their unique Hebrew pronunciation and traditional tunes. Carry Polak, one of Vorst’s first congregants, made the trip to attend the event from Israel and spoke of her family's connection with the late Rabbi Vorst. Chabad of the Netherlands.

Teaching Dutch Customs in Exchange for Torah Lessons According to Carry Polak, who spoke at the July event, Rabbi Vorst “uplifted everyone.” Polak, one of his first congregants, says that their first meeting was “by chance.” She says that she was sent by the community to bring a care package to the newly transplanted Mrs. Vorst, who had recently given birth. During her visit, she connected with Rabbi Vorst, sharing similar experiences as child survivors of Bergen-Belsen. Talking further, they discovered that her father had passed away in the camp in the same week as his mother. Polak chuckles that she saw the newborn baby wrapped in cotton wool, and after questioning Mrs. Vorst—who was born and raised in the Soviet Union—was told this was how they dressed babies in Russia. Polak then offered a deal: teaching the Dutch way of childcare in exchange for lessons about Judaism. The relationship between the Vorsts and Polak family flourished, with Polak often helping out with errands and the family, at one time even driving Mrs. Vorst to the hospital to give birth. The synagogue that Vorst conducted his activities from for decades was renamed last month in his honor. Chabad of the Netherlands