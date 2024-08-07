Jewish culture festivals are vibrant celebrations of Jewish heritage offering immersion in a day filled with Jewish music, art and ethnic kosher cuisine. They are also opportunities for Jews to come together and engage in Torah, mitzvot and Jewish heritage.

In recent years, Chabad-Lubavitch centers around the country have begun sponsoring these annual summer festivals. This year, due to rekindled Jewish awareness and inspiration after Oct. 7, festival organizers are expecting even bigger crowds than normal.

Festival organizers are hard at work planning Chabad’s fourth Jewish culture festival in St. Charles County in Missouri on Aug. 25. The community of 6,000 Jews is 40 minutes west of the larger Jewish community in nearby St. Louis.

The year’s festival embraces the spirit of togetherness. “It has been a difficult year for the Jewish nation, and people want to be together,” said festival organizer Bassy Landa, who directs the Chabad Jewish Center of St. Charles County with her husband, Rabbi Chaim Landa.

“This is a joyful opportunity for our county to celebrate our diversity and support our growing St. Charles Jewish community,” she said.

New this year is a shuk, where visitors will experience the sights, smells and tastes of an open-air Israeli market. Participants will be able to purchase fresh produce, baked goods, sweets, jewelry and Judaica. Visitors will also enjoy live Jewish music anchored by Rogers Park Band, a popular American Hasidic rock duo. Jewish recording artist Tali Yess will also be bringing his music to this year’s festival.

Attendees at the Silverlake Jewish Festival took the opportunity to don tefillin . Silverlake Chabad

Last year, 3,000 people attended—up from 1,000 at its start four years ago. This year, organizers expect upwards of 4,000 attendees at the Lewis and Clark Boat House parking lot along the Missouri River.

Jenna "Bracha" O’Shea is directing 80 volunteers and staff at the St. Charles festival. “Each year, we’ve gotten bigger and added programming to make sure we have something for all ages and all community members, Jewish and non-Jewish. I would call it a community unity project.”

The Jewish community in the area was small when she was growing up. “Now there is much more diversity in our county. Growing up, I thought I was the only Jewish person in St. Charles County,” said O’Shea, who works as a nurse practitioner on a local college campus.

“This is a beautiful way to come and be with your Jewish neighbors, experience some of their traditional foods, music, dancing and crafting,” she said.