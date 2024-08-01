In 2008, Harley Finkelstein was a young law student at the University of Ottawa when he told Rabbi Chaim Boyarsky that he’d like to one day help purchase a building for Chabad at the campus. At the time, Chabad was being run out of the Boyarsky family living room. “I was a poor law student; I wasn’t a rich kid,” Finkelstein, today the president of the online shopping platform Shopify, tells Chabad.org. “The comment I made to Rabbi Chaim was really a throwaway comment; it was so funny to see students all over his house.”

Much has changed since those Friday evenings spent around the Boyarsky’s Shabbat table in Canada. Finkelstein didn’t practice law for long; in 2009, he became one of the first merchants on Shopify, and soon after, became an executive at the company.

In 2018, Finkelstein made good on that “throwaway comment” that had long been forgotten by everyone else, writing his first check to fund the construction of a permanent center for the Rohr Chabad Student Network of Ottawa. Post-Covid, as the world bounced back, Finkelstein and his wife, Lindsay, pledged further to renovate and expand the center to meet the growing needs of the Jewish student body on campus.

Other members of the Ottawa Jewish community joined in as well. A building committee, led by Jules Sigler and Ian Shabinsky, raised close to $3 million to complete what became a $5 million project. The initial purchase of the property was made possible by a donation from Larry Hartman, another community member. Boyarsky notes that this was almost entirely a locally-funded project, with the bulk of the contributions coming from Jewish Ottawans and alumni who wanted to see Judaism flourish on campus.

Completed in April, the Finkelstein Chabad Center is a 6,000-square-foot, two-story building in the heart of downtown Ottawa, under a mile from Parliament Hill, housing a synagogue, dining hall, guest suites, a commercial kitchen and soon, a mikvah. “It’s becoming the center of Jewish life, which is unbelievable,” Finkelstein says, “I never imagined in a million years that I would be doing this.”

Boyarsky, who has directed the Rohr Chabad Student Network of Ottawa with his wife, Yocheved, since 2008, first met Finkelstein during the latter’s second year of law school. Boyarsky had arranged nightly prayer services for a student who’d lost his mother, and Finkelstein was one of those who showed up.

“He invited me to dinner every Friday night. It was remarkable; there were students everywhere,” Finkelstein recalls. “The energy was amazing.”

“He knew I wasn’t religious,” says Finkelstein, “but he wrapped tefillin with students, and I wanted to wrap it right in the middle of the atrium.”

“Harley was always very proud of his Judaism,” recalls his rabbi.

Finkelstein met his wife, Lindsay, at the Boyarskys’ home on one of those Friday nights at Chabad. “She was a huge part of this project,” he says. “In 2021, when she saw the demand, she encouraged me to make it bigger. It was her ambition.”