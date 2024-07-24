On Oct. 7, 12-year-old Daria Marchevska was huddling with her family in their bomb shelter when they saw terrorists in the garden of their Sderot home. Nine months later, she is frolicking under the warm New England sun and finally experiencing the traditional childhood she deserves.

Marchevska is one of 10 Sderot girls who participated in a two-week program at Shaloh House of Boston’s Camp Gan Israel. There, the young girls joined other Boston-area campers for a summer experience focused on healing, unity and Jewish pride.

Their odyssey is not a usual one. The girls all bore witness to the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust. Their homes are in Sderot, a desert town located less than a mile from Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip, and on that fateful day in October, dozens of their friends and neighbors were murdered by Palestinian terrorists.

This was not the girls’ first brush with such danger, either. Since 2001, Sderot has been the target of more than 10,000 rockets fired indiscriminately by Hamas and other Gaza terror groups, the deadly deliveries only intensifying in the aftermath of Israel’s disengagement from the coastal area in the summer of 2005. All this earned Sderot the unenviable moniker of “bomb shelter capital of the world” even before terrorists crept over the fence to murder seniors, women and children on its streets and at its bus stops.

“These girls have been displaced from their homes several times due to the ongoing rocket fire and have been out of school most of the time,” said Rabbi Dan Rodkin, director of Shaloh House and its Camp Gan Israel, as well as organizer of the special program. “This camp gives them a chance to rest, recuperate and enjoy their summer.”

The two-week program immersed the girls in daily activities with 150 children from Boston and nearby areas. Shaloh House of Boston

Shaloh House is a Chabad-Lubavitch institution founded in the late 1960s to provide a Jewish education to children who might otherwise be enrolled in public school. Its Gan Israel summer program is likewise dedicated to enriching the lives of children from diverse Jewish backgrounds through a stimulating summer experience by infusing a robust Judaic program with fun summer-themed activities. The camp worked closely with Rabbi Moshe Zeev and Sima Pizem, directors of Chabad-Lubavitch of Sderot, in order to provide a warm summer setting for the girls from their community who needed it most.

The girls, ages 12 to 15, took part in a variety of activities such as swimming, chess, art, drama, dance, gymnastics, fencing and other sports. The camp, which serves approximately 150 children from Boston and the surrounding area, integrated them into most of the daily programming alongside their peers. In addition, there are special programs aimed at building Jewish pride and fostering unity between Israeli and American Jews.

“We feel we are giving to the children of Sderot, but really, it is we and our children who are so enriched and enlightened by their presence,” said Rodkin. “Spending time with these children strengthens our identity and connects us to the Land of Israel and to the People of Israel.”

A highlight of the program was the girls’ trip to New York City, where aside from sight-seeing they had the opportunity to visit the Ohel, the resting place in Queens of the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory.

“You were able to see this sense of calm and connectedness on the girls’ faces; it was palpable,” Rodkin observed.