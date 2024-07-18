The Ukrainian Postal Service unveiled a special stamp on July 9 in honor of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, as a tribute to his lasting impact on Ukrainian and international Jewry, as well as Ukrainian society as a whole.

The stamp depicts the facade of 770 Eastern Parkway, the Rebbe’s famous synagogue in Brooklyn, N.Y., which also serves as the world headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement.

While the Ukrainian postal service has in the past issued stamps honoring the Jewish people and some prominent Jews—most notable in their 2016 “National Minorities in Ukraine” series—this marks the first time a rabbi has been honored with a commemorative stamp.

RELATED

The initiative began in the winter of 2019, when the Chabad-Lubavitch Center of Kyiv, led by Rabbi Yonatan Markovitch, hosted their annual Chanukah celebration event in the Ukrainian parliament.

Impressed by the vibrancy of the Jewish community and the empowering message of Chanukah, several Ukrainian lawmakers expressed to Markovitch their amazement that Jewish life could thrive in a place not so long ago firmly stuck behind the Iron Curtain.

Markovitch, who with his wife Elka has directed the Chabad center in Kyiv for nearly 25 years, related to them that their success was due to the foresight of the Rebbe, who orchestrated the post-Holocaust renaissance of Jewish life around the world, never for a moment forgetting about the vast Jewish community living in the Soviet Union.

Upon learning about the impact of the Rebbe, who was born in Nikolaev (today, Mykolaiv), Ukraine, in 1902, and spent his formative years in the Russian Empire and the USSR, an elected official involved with the national Postal Service proposed honoring the Rebbe with a special postal stamp.

The stamp was officially commissioned by the Ukrainian parliament several months later, on the festival of Purim, 2020. Just as the tribute’s pieces finally fell into place, the Covid pandemic struck.

The stamp’s printing was postponed as the world went into lockdown and the Ukrainian Postal Service suspended regular activities.

“We were obviously disappointed that it didn’t pan out initially,” Markovitch’s son, Rabbi Ariel Markovitch, likewise a Chabad emissary in Kyiv, told Chabad.org. “We didn’t think much of it in the aftermath. There was so much to do to serve the Jews of Kyiv during the pandemic that the stamp became somewhat of an afterthought for us.”