The unprecedented Oct. 7 terror attack on the people of Israel was a wake-up call. No longer could the Holy Land’s safety and security be taken for granted. The belief that the country’s superior military and intelligence apparatus were invincible was no longer tenable. The status quo needed to change. The question became: What now? How does Israel proceed? What are the Jewish rules for war and peace?

For nearly half a century, the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—spoke consistently on this vital subject. He implored Israeli leaders and Jewish lay people alike to see their connection and claim to Israel not as a favor given by the nations of the world, but G‑d’s covenantal agreement with our forefather Abraham, as recorded in the Torah. The same Torah in which G‑d lays out the universal code of morality for humanity, grants the Jewish people the Holy Land in perpetuity. It likewise delineates when and how Jews ought to defend themselves.

Yonah Press, an imprint of Sichos In English (SIE)—a publishing house dedicated to making Chassidic texts available in English—has just released a new book based on the Rebbe’s principles called Make Peace: A Strategic Guide to Achieving Peace in the Land of Israel. What follows is a conversation with the book’s author, Rabbi Elisha Pearl, and publisher, Rabbi Shmuel Avtzon.

Rabbi Elisha Pearl wrote Make Peace: A Strategic Guide for Achieving Lasting Peace in Israel in the months that followed October 7. Sichos In English

Q. Hello Rabbi Avtzon and Rabbi Pearl! It is a pleasure to speak to both of you. Generally, what is this book about and what purpose do you hope it will serve?

Rabbi Elisha Pearl: The Rebbe has much to say about Israel, especially its security. There are many dimensions to his view, and we felt it was crucial to write a book articulating the Rebbe's perspective on Israel’s national security and how peace can best be achieved in the region. Our goal was to make this wealth of teachings accessible to anyone—whether a Lubavitcher Chassid, an admirer of the Rebbe, a politician, a military strategist, or a college student looking for insight on the conflict. We hope this book brings the Rebbe's perspective on Israel and the conflict to the general public and impacts the conversation.

Rabbi Shmuel Avtzon: The Rebbe taught that the Torah contains all wisdom, and, therefore, we must look to Torah for solutions to real world problems. The Rebbe didn’t see Torah as just a book for academic study, but as a blueprint for every facet of life.

Torah is the source for morality and judgment. But when it comes to issues that seem outside the scope of a religious life—for example national security and public policy—it can be more difficult to see how Torah applies. You can see someone saying, “Torah is good for my home, the classroom, or even my business, but it’s not relevant for the war cabinet.”

One of the most interesting parts of this book is how it shows how the Rebbe's views on this seemingly secular subject are shaped directly by Torah.

Q. Given the ongoing war in Israel and the way that the future of the conflict has taken a central role in public discourse, it is hard to imagine a more timely release for such a book. What was the timeline for writing this book, and how did it come about?

REP: Though I currently live in Israel, I was in New York on October 7. A few days later, Rabbi Avtzon and I were discussing what we could do to help—we thought it was critical to share the Rebbe’s wisdom on how to emerge from this terrible catastrophe. We decided to publish an op-ed on the Rebbe's teachings about Israel's security. It started as a 12-page article before quickly growing to 60 pages, then 100. Before we knew it, “Make Peace” had turned into a 480-page book. The team treated it as an emergency project that had to get done immediately.

RSA: A book like this should take years to write, but we all understood how important it was that we make this available during this pivotal moment. And, thank G‑d, it has paid off. We are already seeing an incredible amount of interest from laymen and leaders, who are thirsting for an authentically Jewish view on this pressing issue. The book’s first copies were released on July 4, and by July 9, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a copy on his desk. By now, MKs and staff in the Israeli Knesset have been asking for the book to help articulate a vision for Israel’s security, and various US political leaders sympathetic to the Jewish people and the Land of Israel have received it as well.

A Chabad businessman assists Prime Minister Shimon Peres don tefillin in Kiryat Malachi , 1985. Chananya Herman/Government Press Office

Q. Many might be surprised by how detailed and incisive the Rebbe’s policy prescriptions for Israel were. As scholars who studied the Rebbe’s opinion on Israel’s strategic positioning, what do you think is unique about this book?

RSA: There were four themes that suffused the Rebbe’s teachings and characterized him as a person. Love of Torah, love of the Jewish people, love of G‑d and love of the Land of Israel.

For many years, at almost every public gathering, the Rebbe would dedicate an entire talk to discussing the situation in Israel. These talks could go on for an hour, an hour and a half, sometimes even longer. He didn’t just speak about its religious value or offer inspiring platitudes. The Rebbe spoke practically, confronting the realities on the ground. He would speak in detail about the political process and issues of national security on a level that was relevant to prime ministers and generals. People in almost every position in Israeli politics met with and had personal correspondence with the Rebbe.

This book’s most impressive accomplishment is that it delves into the details of the Rebbe’s talks and writings on Israel to give a complete view of his approach to the issue—delving into the vast array of the Rebbe’s talks and letters, exploring each war and controversy that the Rebbe commented on. But we also take a broader view, and ask how this is relevant today, multiple decades later. We try to apply the Rebbe’s view to Israel's current situation and what we can do to help construct policies for a safer, more peaceful future.

REP: Additionally, the Rebbe was unique because he was both an idealist who brought a vision of world peace and goodness to the masses, and a stark realist who could grapple with realpolitik and hard facts. The integration of these perspectives—spiritual idealism and hard-nosed realism—makes the Rebbe’s voice unique. Properly transmitting these nuanced ideas to the reader is, in my opinion, the book's main contribution.

Make Peace presents an overview of the Rebbe's roadmap to true and lasting peace in the Middle East. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) receives a copy from William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations. William Daroff/X

Q. This is the first comprehensive, single-volume English treatise on the Rebbe’s position with regard to Israel’s security. What was the research process like?

RSA: There were a number of books that we used as source material for our research and heavily influenced the writing of our book. The first is Karati V’ein Oneh (“I called and there was no answer,” [the title is based on a verse in Isaiah]), a 1,000-page compilation of many, but not all, of the Rebbe’s talks, letters and meetings regarding Israel between the years of 1968 and 1992.

Another important resource was a book written in Hebrew by three Israeli writers called B’Rega Emet that discusses the Rebbe’s involvement with the security of Israel and his correspondence and relationships with Israeli politicians, prime ministers and military chiefs over 40 years. We also built upon Rabbi Eli Touger's work, Eyes Upon the Land (Sichos in English, 1997).

But we wanted to make a book that is relevant for the here and now, and illustrate how the Rebbe’s view informs the current situation in Israel. His opinions on the current events of those times were obviously reflective of his overarching philosophy, and we wanted to very clearly map out his timeless, principle-based approach—which has direct relevance to the circumstances today.



REP: In addition to the materials Rabbi Avtzon mentioned, we also went directly to the sichos [“talks”] and letters written and/or edited by the Rebbe and also listened to the recorded farbrengens where the Rebbe spoke about Israel.

We also conferred extensively with a number of scholars who are very knowledgeable on the subject. We worked very closely with Rabbi Elkanah Shmotkin of Jewish Educational Media (JEM) who put together a think tank of Chabad scholars—Rabbis Levi Greenberg, Mendy Greenberg, Levi Korf, Michoel Lipsker, Dovid Margolin and Mendel Misholovin—all who helped articulate ideas, find sources and clarify our thinking.

Israel's President Zalman Shazar confers with the Rebbe, 1971. Velvel Schildkraut via JEM/The Living Archive

Q. In the course of writing this book, what was something that resonated with you personally?

REP: What stood out to me was how much the Rebbe cared about Israel and the safety of the Jews living there. A man of his spiritual stature could have been aloof. But for the Rebbe, this was deeply personal. He cared about every individual and saw their infinite value. I think it’s a call to action for all of us to cultivate that care for our brothers and sisters in Israel.

Q. What will readers of this book discover?

REP: People will find a full and informative telling of the Rebbe’s position towards peace in Israel, complete with historical narratives, policy prescriptions and an acute philosophy on effective peacemaking in a region where sworn enemies are intent on your destruction and an international community which is pushing a destructive route as a solution.

This book is not just a historical account, but a relevant and potent strategy and approach to solving a seemingly intractable conflict.

RSA: As readers go through the book, they will be struck by how prescient the Rebbe was about the perils of taking certain actions, and the cost of misguided strategies which resulted only in more bloodshed and terror. If we read this book carefully, and work to implement the Rebbe’s philosophy towards peace, we can create a better future for the Land of Israel, all of its citizens and the Jewish people everywhere.

Q. What were the core principles that guided the Rebbe’s views on Israel’s security?

RSA: At the core of the Rebbe's strategic vision are two fundamental values: shalom (peace) and pikuach nefesh (saving lives) [Rambam Shabbat 2:3, Rambam Chanuka 4:14 ]. The Rebbe emphasized that these principles should guide all decision-making regarding Israel's security.

Q. But don’t many say that peace and saving lives is the ultimate value, yet reach different conclusions?

REP: The Rebbe was not naive about the realities of the conflict facing Israel. He critically analyzed several commonly proposed solutions and found them wanting. We might call these simplistic solutions for peace. The Rebbe argued against unconditional ceasefires, noting that they allow enemies to regroup and rearm, leading to more severe conflicts later.

He was skeptical of appeals to the international community, pointing out the consistent hypocrisy in their approach to Israel compared to other global conflicts. The Rebbe also dismissed the effectiveness of international peacekeeping forces, citing historical examples of their failure to prevent violence against Israel.

Perhaps most vocally, the Rebbe opposed “land-for-peace.” He argued that such concessions not only fail to bring about lasting peace, but also put Israel in a strategically vulnerable position. The example of Gaza, where unilateral Israeli disengagement in 2005 led to increased security threats rather than peace, is perhaps the most striking contemporary example of this failed strategy.

Aftermath of the 1956 Arab terror attack in Kfar Chabad, Israel, which resulted in the murder of five students and a teacher at Chabad's vocational school. Boris Carmi

Q. What then did the Rebbe suggest would resolve the conflict?

REP: The Rebbe advocated for a three-pronged military strategy based on Torah principles:

Credible deterrence: Drawing on the Talmudic principle ( Sanhedrin 72a) of “If someone comes to kill you, rise up to kill him first,” the Rebbe emphasized the importance of projecting strength and readiness. He interpreted the phrase “rise up early” to mean adopting a vigilant stance that deters enemies from attacking to begin with. The goal is not to kill our enemies, merely to deter them. The key idea here is that if we are prepared, the enemy will understand that attacking us is futile. In the unlikely case they do attempt to attack, we will be able to quickly respond and blunt their attack without it leaving serious damage.

Proactive defense: Based on a ruling in the Shulchan Aruch ( Orach Chaim 329:6), the Rebbe argued for the legitimacy of taking action against potential threats, even before an attack occurs. This principle extends to protecting Jewish communities worldwide, not just within Israel’s borders.

Fully neutralize threats: Based on several Torah sources (for example, Deuteronomy 20:20, Shabbat 19a, Rambam Shabbat 2:25), the Rebbe contended that when engaged in conflict, Israel should aim for a decisive victory that removes the enemy's ability and will to continue fighting in the future. This approach, he argued, would prevent the cycle of recurring conflicts that Israel has often found itself in.

Q. It’s certainly striking to hear a religious leader speak as a military strategist. But did the Rebbe speak to more spiritual dimensions of the conflict?

REP: The Rebbe's strategic vision went beyond military considerations. He explained that the ultimate solution to Israel’s security challenges lay in addressing the spiritual and ideological dimensions of the conflict. The Rebbe emphasized the importance of a strong Jewish narrative and identity as a counterbalance to the ideological fervor often seen in Israel's adversaries.

Central to this approach was the Rebbe’s insistence on the importance of the biblical narrative of the Jewish people’s connection to the Land of Israel. He argued that this narrative, far from being irrelevant in modern geopolitics, could serve as a powerful tool for advocacy and a source of inner strength for the Jewish people.

Yitzchak Rabin, then Israeli ambassador to the United States, in the office of the Rebbe's secretariat at 770 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn prior to meeting with him in private, 1972.

Q: Will people take Biblically based claims seriously?

RSA: The Rebbe pointed out that many world leaders, including American presidents, take the Bible seriously, suggesting that biblical arguments will carry weight in international discourse. Furthermore, the Rebbe noted that the Bible is taken seriously by the majority of the global population. Even for those who are not Bible believers, Biblical themes exert a strong influence on western culture to the extent that in the Western world, the Land of Israel is called “the Holy Land” in numerous languages. Finally, the Rebbe cited historical precedent of non-Bible believers respecting Jewish people’s Biblical claims when they were held and stated with humble yet resolute conviction.

Q: Beyond narratives, what were further dimensions of the “conflict’s soul” that the Rebbe addressed?

REP: The Rebbe taught that a strong connection to Jewish tradition and values would provide the ideological fortitude necessary to face long-term challenges. He observed a trend of increasing religious and ideological motivation among Israel's adversaries, contrasted with a decline in ideological commitment within Israeli society. The Rebbe argued that only by rekindling a deep connection to Torah and mitzvot could the Jewish people muster the resolve to overcome their enemies.

RSA: Education played a crucial role in the Rebbe’s strategic vision. He called for a renewed emphasis on Jewish education, not just as a means of preserving tradition, but as a way of fostering the ideological strength necessary for Israel’s long-term security. This education, in the Rebbe’s view, should encompass both religious studies and a deep understanding of the Jewish people’s historical and spiritual connection to the Land of Israel. The Rebbe argued that every Jew, regardless of their position or level of education, has a role to play in securing Israel’s future through their actions and influence.

Q: Most are familiar with the Rebbe’s pronouncement of Moshiach’s imminent arrival and the dawn of the Messianic era for all people. How do his teachings about war square with that larger vision?

RSA: The Rebbe’s vision was not one of perpetual conflict. Rather, he believed that by standing firm on principles of security and Jewish identity, Israel could ultimately achieve genuine peace. The Rebbe interpreted the Mishnaic injunction to “spend all the days of your life to bring the days of Moshiach” [See Berachot 1:5] as a call to continual action towards redemption. He saw efforts towards Israel's security as part of a broader mission to bring about a peaceful, Messianic era.

REP: The Rebbe’s fervent love for all humanity and his intense desire to usher in the coming of Moshiach—a time of ultimate human flourishing—drove him to develop a realist, pragmatic approach to making peace. Our mission is to share and implement his vision, thereby realizing the Messianic era. Despite the challenging battle ahead, by staying the course and allowing ourselves to be guided by the Rebbe’s principles, we can help create a reality in which “no nation will raise up a sword to another, and they will no longer study warfare.” [See Isaiah 2:4, Rambam Melachim 12:5].

