History was made on Tuesday, July 9, when the Jewish community of Shymkent, Kazakhstan, gathered to inaugurate ‘Mikvah Mei Elazar,’ the city’s first-ever mikvah. The mikvah’s opening marks a coming of age for Jewish life on the vast Kazakh steppe.

Shymkent is a city in southern Kazakhstan near the border with Uzbekistan. It is the third largest city in the country and serves as the administrative and cultural center of the South Kazakhstan Region.

In 2018, Rabbi Mordechai and Shoshana Morozow—he originally from Melbourne, Australia, and she from Calgary, Alberta—moved to the region to establish Chabad-Lubavitch of Shymkent. Until 1991, Kazakhstan was a part of the Soviet Union and today there are 12 emissary couples serving Jews in seven cities throughout the Central Asian country. The Morozows operate out of their modest Chabad center close to the city’s center, bringing prayer services, adult education classes and Jewish programming to the community.

A predominantly Muslim city, Shymkent is home to a small Jewish community, the Morozows working with a base of more than 200 Jews. The Morozows believe that the true number of Jews is higher, as is the case in many places in the former Soviet Union, where Jews hid their identities as a result of decades of government persecution. Unimaginable at the time of the fall of the Iron Curtain more than 30 years ago, the new mikvah is another milestone for Jewish life in the distant outpost.

“When we first came to Shymkent six years ago, there wasn’t much in the way of organized Jewish life,” Rabbi Morozow says. “But the existing Jewish community that greeted us has provided us with a welcoming environment to grow.”

In part due to its remoteness, maintaining Jewish life in Shymkent may at times feel difficult. The closest city with a mikvah is Tashkent, Uzbekistan, a two-hour drive away. That doesn’t account for the border crossing, which makes getting there all the more complicated.

The closest city with a robust Jewish infrastructure within Kazakhstan’s expansive borders is Almaty, once known as Alma-Ata. Kazakhstan’s capital until 1997, Almaty is the location of the burial place of Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Schneerson, the father of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory.

Rabbi Levi Yitzchak was arrested by the Soviet secret police in 1939 and ultimately exiled to Kazakhstan, where he suffered for years in a desolate Kazakh village. In the last few months of his life, he was allowed to transfer to the capital, where he passed away and was buried in the summer of 1944, exactly 80 years ago. Chabad of Kazakhstan was established by Rabbi Yeshaya Cohen in 1994, and Jewish life has flourished there in the decades since. Cohen also serves as the country’s chief rabbi.

Though years ago it would have taken days to reach Almaty from Shymkent, the trip remains a difficult one for the Morozows and local Jewish community members. The desert highway connecting them with Almaty takes more than eight hours to traverse, which makes going to mikvah, obtaining kosher meat and attending to other Jewish needs in Almaty an act of true dedication.

In fact, the Morozows recently brought down a shochet (ritual slaughterer) to visit and provide kosher meat for the community.