It’s hardly a secret that society faces an unprecedented mental health crisis. Recent years have seen an epidemic of loneliness and lack of self-esteem. Already alarmingly high suicide rates keep climbing. To counter this, conventional wisdom has been to focus on the painful experiences that might have led to an individual’s negative state of mind. The struggling senior, adult, teen—or child—is guided to double-down on the distressing thoughts causing them angst or worse, to relive the negative experiences of their past and give them voice. Or some variation thereof.

Whether this approach works is subject to some debate. What is not debatable is the worsening mental health crisis this and other countries face, with no sign yet of abating.

A new book suggests an alternative path. The culmination of five years of research and writing by Chassidic scholar Levi Shmotkin, Letters for Life: Guidance for Emotional Wellness from the Lubavitcher Rebbe draws on the voluminous correspondences of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, to share his timeless advice with today’s generation. “The Rebbe taught … that the world, stripped to its essence, is a divine symmetrical organism,” Shmotkin explains in the book. “In G‑d’s holistic creation, each and every one of us plays a special role. Therefore, inner wellness is not achieved by retreating into our own minds, but by plugging into the larger, healthy whole outside ourselves.”

“The Rebbe recognized years ago [that] living with a higher consciousness positively transforms our minds and insulates us against depression, addiction and many other mental health concerns,” says Dr. Lisa Miller, professor of psychology at Columbia University and bestselling author of The Awakened Brain. Only recently have the sciences come to recognize this as “a whole new path in the study of neuro-science.”

The Rebbe is widely recognized today for uplifting and inspiring a decimated post-Holocaust Jewish nation, doing this via his ubiquitous mitzvah campaigns, creating a worldwide network of Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries and institutions, all of it underpinned by his towering Torah scholarship, collected and published in hundreds of volumes to date.

Speaking for hours on a kaleidoscopic range of topics, the Rebbe’s mode of teaching came via the public forum, addressing the thousands assembled at Chassidic gatherings in his synagogue. What is less known, however, is the wealth of wisdom and guidance the Rebbe offered behind closed doors to men and women, young and old, who met with the Rebbe in private and poured their hearts out to him. Many more of these therapeutic relationships were formed by mail, and serve as the primary source for sage advice contained within the eponymous Letters for Life.

If the Rebbe’s practical counsel was difficult to access for many until now, Letters for Life changes that.

Among the countless people corresponding with the Rebbe were real men, women, and children struggling with very real, human problems. Parents worried about their children, grief-stricken widows scared of what lay ahead, hippies grappling with existential questions, and lonely and confused adolescents searching for direction. The Rebbe patiently responded to each of their queries, guiding each of them individually toward a healthier and more fulfilling life.

This reality helped make Letters for Life what it is. “This book is not an anthology of abstract hypotheses,” Shmotkin writes. “ … Instead, it is a collection of practical tools, culled from the Rebbe’s counsel to regular individuals in real time, on how to actually walk through life with confidence and serenity.”