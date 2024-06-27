Jewish law commands each Jew to return the gift from Above—our physical bodies—to the earth and that the deceased is treated with reverence. So when a Chabad rabbi in a small town in Arizona had the opportunity to help a fellow Jew, who’d recently died, he rushed to help.

Lake Havasu City is in the center of Arizona’s vast northwest desert. It has long been seen as too remote, not a fertile ground for anything Jewish. That was until Rabbi Mendel Super, his wife, Itta, and their children moved there in 2022, to establish Chabad of Lake Havasu City.

Since their move, the Supers have provided religious services and Jewish opportunities to the residents of the city and also worked closely with local business and organizations to build up Jewish infrastructure. A key part of their ethos is to provide for any Jew at any lifecycle point in their lives.

RELATED

It was no surprise then that last year, during the festival of Chanukah, the Supers received a phone call from a local hospice provider telling them that a Jewish patient had requested to see a rabbi.

Wasting no time, the rabbi headed over to the address provided and met Robert Goldberg, 67, and his mother, Margo, a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor. Robert had received the diagnosis for terminal Stage Four oral cancer several months earlier and he and his mother, who lived in Newport Beach, Calif., had come to Arizona to spend his last days in the company of friends.

Robert seldomly attended anything Jewish; he never had a bar mitzvah or even received a Jewish name, but when he knew his days were numbered, there was something within him telling him to turn to G‑d.

Upon meeting the Goldbergs, the rabbi helped Robert wrap tefillin for the first time in his life. Thus, he officiated the “bar mitzvah,” offered the mother and son duo some traditional Chanukah doughnuts, and lit the menorah with them.

It was a moment of connection that Robert never had; he was being cared for and cared about. Super then helped the sick man say the end-of-life prayers (Viduy) and Shema.