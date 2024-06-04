Though comfortable in the spotlight, Kotlarsky also worked tirelessly behind the scenes. When in need of communal advice or facing personal hardship, emissaries knew they could count on Kotlarsky for his mentorship and support. His dedication to projects large and small, while remembering to bring chocolate for far-flung emissary children, earned him affection and respect among generations of emissary families.

Kotlarsky would emcee the banquet annually, calling the roll of Chabad emissaries by country and state, memorably bringing it to a crescendo with a call for “spontaneous dancing.”

Kotlarsky became well-known for his role in the annual Kinus Hashluchim, or International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries , directing an army of planners, staff and volunteers to ensure every detail of the massive event was perfect. As Chabad ’s institutional network expanded over the years to almost 6,000 emissary couples in more than 100 countries worldwide, so did the Kinus. Its banquet eventually became the largest sit-down dinner in New York City, outgrowing all its formal venues. In 2023, more than 6,500 Chabad emissaries and their guests gathered at the New Jersey Convention Center.

Kotlarsky was instrumental in growing Chabad’s global footprint. With an endearing personality and ability to easily connect with others, Kotlarsky encountered thousands of people in his decades of peripatetic travel on behalf of Chabad-Lubavitch , serving alternatively as rabbi, fundraiser and friend.

Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, the energetic vice chairman of Merkos L’Inyonei Chinuch , the educational arm of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, passed away after a lengthy illness on Tuesday, June 4 (27 Iyar). He was 74, four days shy of his 75th birthday.

Messenger

Rabbi Moshe Yehuda Kotlarsky was born on May 29, 1949 (1 Sivan, 5709), in Brooklyn, to Rabbi Tzvi Yosef and Golda Kotlarsky. While his mother was American-born, his father was a survivor from Poland who lost most of his family in the Holocaust. Rabbi Tzvi Yosef studied in Yeshivat Chachmei Lublin and then Tomchei Tmimim-Lubavitch in Warsaw and Otwock, escaping the Nazi onslaught with the help of a visa issued by Japanese diplomat Chiune Sugihara, which allowed him to find refuge in occupied Shanghai.

Kotlarsky was raised in Crown Heights and attended yeshivah there before continuing his studies in Montreal. Even as a young yeshivah student, he actively participated in the Rebbe’s mitzvah campaigns. In Montreal, Kotlarsky once persuaded the famous Yiddish comedian Shimon Dzigan to wear tefillin, which moved Dzigan so much that he was late for his show. Dzigan explained to the audience that he couldn’t refuse a request from a Lubavitcher yeshivah student to wear tefillin, and the emotional experience caused his makeup to run.

Kotlarsky married Rivka Kazen in the early 1970s. Like so many young Chabad Chassidim, the Kotlarskys expressed to the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, their wish to set out to some distant point on the globe where they could serve as shluchim. It soon became clear, however, that Kotlarsky’s life mission was to be fulfilled in the work of Merkos L’Inyonei Chinuch.

For decades, he spent more time on the road than at home, traveling on buses and planes, at first throughout the United States and South America, and then Europe, the Far East and even the Himalayas.

While supporting her husband’s work and raising their large family, Rivka was constantly active in the Rebbe’s mitzvah campaigns and taught young women at the flagship Lubavitch women's school, Beth Rivkah. Her Crown Heights home served as a home base for Jews from Belgrade to Taipei, who knew they could always find an open door.

During his travels on behalf of the movement, Rabbi Kotlarsky would meet with the leaders and members of local Jewish communities, listening to them attentively and carefully considering their needs. Did they have Jewish education for their children? A functioning mikvah? Access to kosher food? Kotlarsky would assess all these factors and suggest ways that Lubavitch could assist them to strengthen their community. In some cases, they would ask that Chabad send an emissary couple to help them. All of this Kotlarsky would put into a detailed report for the Rebbe’s review.

Kotlarsky went wherever he was needed, sometimes not even knowing why he was being sent.

Like the time in January of 1984 that he got a phone call at home from Rabbi Chaim Mordechai Aizik Hodakov, the Rebbe’s chief of staff, telling him, “the Rebbe wants you to go to Curacao immediately.” Upon arrival to the Caribbean island with a friend, they promptly hailed a taxi to the synagogue. However, instead of taking them to the famed Mikveh Israel synagogue, the cab driver took them to another, much smaller one from which a man was exiting. “We were sent here by the Lubavitcher Rebbe,” Kotlarsky told the man.

The man, named Chaim Groisman, nearly fainted. Groisman, it emerged, was a local Jew whose family was going through a crisis. Their son, Eli, was being harassed in his Protestant school for not attending mandatory religious services. It got so bad that they started keeping him home from school, only to receive warning letters that by law they had to send him to school. The Groismans didn’t know what to do.

One night Chaim Groisman had a dream in which his late grandmother appeared and told him that if ever there was a time he was in trouble, he should turn to the Lubavitcher Rebbe. He’d never heard of the Rebbe before. The next day, Kotlarsky and his traveling companion showed up.

“Rabbi Kotlarsky invited me to go to New York and attend Camp Gan Israel in the Catskills that summer, and later to yeshivah that started in September,” Eli Groisman recalled. “This was the answer to our prayers, and I accepted the offer immediately.”

Groisman later wrote a letter of thanks to the Rebbe for sending his emissaries and caring for “a small Jew from Curacao.”

“I must … take exception to your referring to yourself as ‘a small Jew from Curacao,’” the Rebbe wrote to him… [T]here is no such thing as a ‘small Jew,’ and a Jew must never underestimate his or her tremendous potential.”

For the rest of his life, Kotlarsky would cite these words from the Rebbe as a source of personal guidance and inspiration.