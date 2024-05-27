The Jewish community of France’s northern city of Rouen is still reeling after their only synagogue was torched by an Islamist arsonist on Friday, May 17.

Rebbetzin Sterna Lubecki was up and already cooking for Shabbat when she looked out her kitchen window at around 6 a.m to see smoke emerging from the Synagogue of Rouen. She and her husband, Rabbi Shmuel (Chmouel) Lubecki, direct Chabad-Lubavitch of Rouen—the regional capital of Normandy—and live next door to the synagogue, where her husband serves as rabbi. She quickly informed her husband and called emergency services. Though she did not know it to be a terror attack at first, she felt suspicious about the scene. Something told her it was more than just a fire. She was right.

An arsonist had thrown a Molotov cocktail into the synagogue, setting the building alight. He then spent more than an hour feeding the flames; when the authorities arrived, the attacker attempted to stab a police officer before being shot dead.

The assailant, whose name has not yet been released to the public, was identified as an Algerian immigrant. At the time of the attack, the man was wanted by authorities after his application for medical treatment was rejected and, as such, set to be deported.

After the authorities cleared the scene, Rabbi Lubecki ran into the building to see what could be salvaged.

“At first, the police and firefighters wouldn’t let me in,” Rabbi Lubecki said. “An hour and a half later, they opened the doors for me and let me in. I could smell smoke everywhere, and I was covered in ash. Everything was burned except the beloved Torah, which was totally intact. That was a gift from G‑d.”

No one was harmed in the attack, although Lubecki suspects that the terrorist intended to inflict as much damage as possible. “He wanted to kill people. He thought he’d be able to target Jews during their morning prayers. It was a true miracle nobody was there.”

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the incident was an “antisemitic act against a place that is sacred to the Republic.” For his part, Rabbi Lubecki commends the French government for taking the attack seriously.