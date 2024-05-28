The Chabad Jewish Center of Suffern, N.Y., recently celebrated a major milestone—the baking of 12,000 challahs for the community since the Covid pandemic began. For many, the challah-baking has quickly become an “act of love, friendship and care,” Devorah Gancz, who co-directs the Chabad center in Montebello, N.Y., told Chabad.org. To mark the occasion, Gancz, together with her husband, Rabbi Shmuel Gancz, invited Congressman Mike Lawler, who serves New York’s Hudson Valley, to lend a hand in braiding and baking the milestone 12,000th loaf. Addressing the volunteers in the couple’s kitchen, sporting an apron and a big smile, Lawler said, “Such acts of kindness strengthen neighborhoods.” RELATED The initiative began during Covid, when the Ganczes felt that everybody could use an uplift, especially a spiritual one. At one point during the pandemic, some 1,300 challahs were baked over a two-week period in a non-commercial kitchen. Now volunteers bake 50 to 100 challahs each week, which are distributed to community members for births, birthdays, graduations, sickness and yahrzeits. “We’ve met and made so many connections through challah-baking and delivery,” said Gancz, whose cooking crew keeps track of the numbers of challahs on a chalkboard in the kitchen. Five Bosch mixers are lined up, each one making eight challahs in a single batch. The initiative began during the Covid pandemic as a way to connect with community members celebrating or commemorating lifecycle events. Credit: Chabad Jewish Center of Suffern

For the Community by the Community About 90,000 Jews live in Rockland County, N.Y., representing 31 percent of its population. It has the largest per capita Jewish population of any U.S. county, so the demand for freshly baked challah is there. The shipping and delivery of so many challahs was well-organized from the start. “We asked Chabad members to become ambassadors to their block and identify Jewish residents,” Gancz said. Volunteers put together a bag of Shabbat candles, a “table companion” with Hebrew blessings, prayers and songs, a card with the candle-lighting time and, of course, a challah. When Howard Hochberg was sick with cancer, he received challahs. Since his health improved, the retiree delivers about two dozen challahs a week. Hochberg said he told the Ganczes that “if G‑d is good and I survived, I would be delivering the challahs instead of getting them. So far everything is going OK, thank G‑d.” “It’s something that really connects Jews, something that everybody knows about,” Gancz said. “Everybody has a warm taste, a memory.” In addition to servicing local community members, College students and graduates from CTeen, the Chabad teen network, have been receiving various forms of support to uplift them amidst the antisemitism they’ve been experiencing on campus. It started with “Am Yisrael Chai” T-shirts, necklaces with Jewish star-shaped challahs, and Shabbat candles accompanying the weekly challah gifts. And as some teens have shared their plans to host Shabbat dinners in their dorm rooms, the Ganczes made and shipped them challah to serve. Dozens of challahs are mixed, braided, baked and delivered by a team of volunteers every week. Credit: Chabad Jewish Center of Suffern