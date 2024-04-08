A mega Shabbat dinner on Friday night served to unify the Jewish community of Binghamton University in New York with a record 2,200 students participating. The Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life sponsored the April 5 event, saying that it was the largest gathering of students in one place for a Shabbat dinner. This year marks the 30th anniversary of a community-wide Shabbat meal that began with 1,000 participants in 1994 and was led by Binghamton co-directors Rabbi Aaron and Rivkah Slonim. RELATED Today, there are 4,000 Jewish students at Binghamton; 1,500 of them are active with Chabad during the school year in one capacity or another. “There’s a very special feeling in the room for those who put their whole heart and soul into making it and for those who experience what may be their once-a-year connection to Judaism,“ said Goldie Ohana, programming director of Rohr Chabad Center at Binghamton. “It means everything to me to just spend the night together in unity,” said Michal Levine, a junior, who volunteered to help coordinate the event. It took a collective effort to pull this feat off. Some 235 student volunteers came together to organize, set up and coordinate the Shabbat dinner, which was free and open to all students, faculty and staff. Attendees observe a moment of prayer and connection with the Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza. Photo: S. Grossbaum / Chabad of Binghamton

‘There’s No Better Time to Deepen Our Jewish Pride’ The annual event takes on greater significance with the unprecedented level of antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment on campuses everywhere. “We’re in such a troubling time for the Jewish nation, and it can feel very despondent,” Ohana said. “And with this event that we create and the atmosphere that’s put out, it’s all about being stronger and prouder in our Jewish identity and connecting as many Jews as we can with Hashem. There’s no better time to deepen our Jewish pride by coming to this event.” The Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—always taught that darkness can only be banished with light, and hatred with indiscriminate love. Organizers are urging communities to gather in even greater numbers, bolstering Jewish community and pride. The “Shabbat 2400” dinner at Binghamton has spawned similar programs on campuses across the country and around the world and many vendors and organizations donated funds and services. It required more than 775 pounds of chicken, 360 pounds of challah bread, 2,200 matzah balls and 250 large bottles of grape juice among other items. There were 240 Shabbat tables set up at Binghamton University Events Center. “People don’t understand how they can get food for over 2,000 people,” said sophomore Haley Wilenzick, one of the three head organizers of Shabbat 2400. “But it’s because of all the volunteers who are helping out. The kitchen was full of singing and energy as they were cooking for this huge event.” A.J. Keiser, a sophomore and business major from West Orange, N.J., helped prepare food. He says he was amazed to see “the willingness of people to just step up and help in any way they can and continue to just offer their time to make sure this program runs as well as possible.” It took a collective effort to pull off it; some 235 student volunteers came together to organize, set up and coordinate the Shabbat dinner. Photo: S. Grossbaum / Chabad of Binghamton