An Illinois Chabad center along the route of Monday’s total solar eclipse will host out-of-town Jews seeking to witness the historic spectacle and get its Jewish perspective.

Rabbi Mendel Scheiman, director of the Carbondale Chabad Center at Southern Illinois University with his wife, Yochi, said they are preparing a viewing party, Talmudic discussion, prayer and plenty of kosher food.

It will not be the first time they catered to crowds seeking the sun—or instead, the lack of it. Skywatchers across the country made the most of the 2017 total solar eclipse and have the chance to do the same in 2024. Untold numbers of people are expected to visit places along the path of totality, running diagonally from Texas to Maine.

Scheiman anticipates the excitement surrounding the 2017 eclipse to be replicated on the afternoon of April 8.

The longest duration of two-and-a-half minutes of totality made Carbondale “the eclipse crossroads of America,” Scheiman told Chabad.org. “We had a minyan and got to view this cool phenomenon.”

In the 2024 edition, the eclipse over Carbondale will offer four minutes of totality. The rare event will occur next in nine years on Wednesday, March 30, 2033.

Sonya Siegel of Potomac, Md., will be visiting Carbondale for the eclipse. The 64-year-old realtor, who has a son in a Ph.D. psychology program at Southern Illinois University, thought she’d take advantage of the phenomenon and visit her son. “I’ve been reading a lot about the eclipse, and I know Carbondale is one of the places that is expected to have excellent visibility,” she said. “So, I decided to come in because it’s very exciting. I’ve never seen a full solar eclipse.”

Siegel is a member of Chabad of Potomac and says she plans on joining the Chabad viewing party in Carbondale.