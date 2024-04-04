Until now, the villagers of Atunda Village in Nigeria had to walk miles to access safe drinking water.

But last month, Yossi Uzan, 13, chose to honor his becoming a bar mitzvah by helping finance a source of clean potable water for its residents. He was influenced by the charitable giving of his parents, Rabbi Israel and Haya Uzan, co-directors of Chabad Lubavitch of Nigeria in the capital city of Abuja.

Today, the recently bored underground hole and piping system delivers sparkling clean well water near the front doorsteps of those living in small, round thatch-roofed homes in Atunda. The system will serve the village’s approximately 670 adults and 1,040 children.

In attendance at the water-system inauguration were the Uzan family’s congregants from the capital city of Abuja, three-quarters of whom split their time between Nigeria and Israel, where they are citizens. Also enjoying the festivities were more than 2,000 native Nigerian neighbors and friends, of which the majority are Muslims and many Chabad leaders from 13 Central African countries.

One such guest was fellow emissary Mendy Sternbach, who with his wife, Mazal, co-direct Chabad of Lagos.

Sternbach, in a jocular manner, said that in today’s world, with rampant antisemitism, he has survivor’s guilt at having experienced not even one antisemitic incident in Nigeria.

In Atunda Village, the bar mitzvah boy was celebrated for his gift of a new water well. Photo: Chabad of Abuja

“After Oct. 7 there was a beautiful outpouring of support for the Jewish people in our time of need. I had people emailing me and calling me to provide comfort after the attacks in Israel, and even some who wanted to enlist in the Israeli army,” he said.

When it comes to antisemitism in Nigeria, Rabbi Uzan is in full agreement with his friend and colleague. “Through soulful nurturing and meaningful collaborations, we’ve been able to cultivate a warm and caring relationship with our native Nigerian friends,” he said.

Rabbi Uzan estimates that 850 Jews live in Abuja and the more industrialized Lagos. The community members are primarily expatriate employees with work contracts ranging from three to five years.

“Additionally, Jews are dispersed in various small towns across the country, where we conduct annual programs with the help of young volunteer rabbis, particularly during Jewish holidays,” the rabbi told Chabad.org.

Addressing the crowd, Yossi said, “ … The world was created to do chesed (‘acts of kindness’). The Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—sent us not only to help the Jewish people but to help the local people with every charity need.”

As sparkling water poured through their communal pipe, Nigerian children and adults gathered—both their clothes and their mouths dripping water—as Chabad leaders throughout Central Africa danced with the villagers. Touching the hearts of the largely Muslim Nigerians from Atunda and neighboring villages, Yossi’s gift also included take-home food packages.

In 2023 alone, the Uzans provided more than 23 fresh water projects throughout Abuja and in neighboring areas. With the dearth of local roads, the rabbi gratefully reached some of the sites in the only way possible: via boat.

Mazal Sternbach, is a close family friend of the Uzans and a former volunteer at Chabad of Nigeria. Mazal met her husband, Mendy Sternbach, who had, like Rabbi Uzan, volunteered in Central Africa to help run holiday programs.

After deliberation, they agreed to co-direct Chabad of Lagos, which had formerly fallen on the shoulders of the Uzans. Mazal describes the Uzans “as glue for everyone. They’re always willing to help the other 13 Chabad centers in Central Africa.”