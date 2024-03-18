A close-knit community in Canada is grieving over the devastating loss of a family of five who died on March 7 in a fiery small-plane crash in Nashville, Tenn.

The Dotsenkos—Victor, 43, the pilot, and his wife Rima, 37—were described as “involved and generous community members” by Rabbi Chaim Hildeshaim, co-director of the Chabad-Lubavitch Russian Center of Thornhill Woods, north of Toronto.

The Dotsenkos’ three children—David, 12; Adam, 10; and Emma, 7—were also killed in the Piper PA-32 crash that authorities reported had a complete loss of engine power. There were no survivors.

Hildeshaim’s reaction to the news was total shock and disbelief. “It’s a terrible tragedy, very hard to swallow, very hard to accept,” he said.

A small burial service for close family and friends was officiated by Hildeshaim on March 11. The heartbroken rabbi told Chabad.org that he had never before performed five funerals in one day.

Hildeshaim and his wife, Chanie, had a years-long close relationship with the Ukrainian-born couple and their children.

“From the first time I helped Victor put on tefillin in 2008 until I officiated at his wedding, we became close,” the rabbi said, describing a relationship that continued to grow as their families did.

Rabbi Chaim Hildeshaim helps Victor Dotsenko put on tefillin Photo: Chabad Russian Center of Thornhill Woods

The Dotsenkos joined the Hildeshaims for Shabbat meals and other Jewish activities at the Chabad center, which serves a community of 1,000 families in the suburb. Victor Dotsenko regularly studied Torah with the rabbi, and Rima, with his wife Chanie.

Hildeshaim officiated at the family milestones—the brit milahs of their son, their first-born’s pidyon haben and daughter’s baby naming. The community was looking forward to David’s upcoming bar mitzvah. “They were great parents,” Hildeshaim said.

Victor Dotsenko was always there to help when needed, the rabbi added, noting he volunteered his time to install windows during the construction of Chabad’s synagogue.

“He brought in a team and personally installed all the windows without charge,” said Chanie Hildeshaim. “That was just something he did. He was extremely kind, always with a pleasant smile.”

The rabbi added, “It was important for him [that he] and his kids as well should know what it means to be a Jew. He learned a lot through being connected with Chabad.”

After leaving the former Soviet Union Victor Dotsenko moved to Israel, where he served in the Israeli military and border police, before immigrating to Canada. Many of his old buddies from the IDF attended the funeral.

“This was a family of neshamas,” Chanie Hildeshaim said. “They really tried to do the right thing. People who were on the path of getting closer to Yiddishkeit.”

For Chanie, while the tragedy is unfathomable, there is one question she implores grieving community members to ask. “We all have to ask the question why, why, why. But we have to ask it as it’s spelled in Hebrew: lama - for what? What can I do?

“G‑d runs this world and watches over us,” Chanie said. “We all have to add an act of goodness or kindness when there’s darkness or when there’s pain. We never know what will happen tomorrow. But we have to do as many mitzvahs as we can and seize the moment to add more light into this world.”