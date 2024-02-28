Amid rising antisemitism in Great Britain and a “deep concern” for its Jewish student community, the University of Manchester hosted a historic printing of the Tanya, the seminal work of Chabad-Lubavitch Chassidic philosophy, at the John Rylands Research Institute and Library on Feb. 14. Ella Schuchman, a dentistry student who attended the printing, told Chabad.org that the university has traditionally been a great place for Jewish students, who have long been part of a relatively small but highly motivated population. But things changed after Oct. 7, and Shulman and her friends can feel it all over campus. “I’m afraid to mention that I am Jewish to some people because I have no idea of what the response will be,” she tells Chabad.org. At the same time, Schuchman feels that the attacks on their identity have also made her and fellow Jewish students take steps to feel more pride in their heritage and to come together in stronger and deeper ways than ever before. The Tanya printing, she says, was one such a catalyzing event for Jewish students and faculty. In 1978, the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—launched a campaign to print and learn Tanya wherever Jews live or gather, especially in places of physical or spiritual danger. In late January, the Tanya was printed in Gaza. RELATED Schuchman says the Tanya printing at the University of Manchester was an extraordinary experience. “It’s so rare to even imagine that such a modern secular university would have these holy works of Judaism on hand for study, and even more, for the university to host the printing of such an important book. It was also fascinating to see so many different types of Jewish people all in the same building coming together for an event like this.” The printing drew students, faculty and Jewish community members to the campus.

‘Not Just Any Library’ The Jewish community in Manchester is the second most populous in Britain with about 25,000 Jewish residents. It dates back to 1786, when Jews were first given political rights and the right to purchase property in England. The first Jews permitted to move to the city comprised 18 families of tradesmen, calligraphers and pawnbrokers who rented space for a synagogue. From the outset, they were met by an antisemitic press and a sometimes hostile local population. With Manchester’s economic expansion in the 19th century, the city attracted Jewish families from Germany and Western Europe who established businesses and banks, entered the professions and became an integral and accepted part of the city’s civic life. Between 1933 and 1940, Manchester welcomed thousands of Jewish refugees from fascist Europe, including academics who had been driven from their universities who took posts in education, and esteemed rabbis who established new Torah institutions. Rabbi Eli Simon spoke about the importance of this printing amid growing antisemitism worldwide. The location of the Tanya printing at the John Rylands Library was therefore particularly special. “This is not just any library,” says Rabbi Eli Simon, who co-directs Chabad on Campus—Manchester with his wife, Mushka. The library is home to the acclaimed Moses Gaster Collection—a treasured collection of manuscripts and rare books curated by Rabbi Dr. Moses Gaster (1856-1939), a prominent Jewish scholar and chief rabbi of the Spanish and Portuguese Jews in Britain. The collection contains many valuable Jewish texts, including a fragment of the original Mishneh Torah, an early version of Maharal and handwritten volumes from early Chassidim. During the Tanya printing event, the university displayed several historical and fascinating Jewish texts from the Gaster Collection. The Tanya printing at the university library presented a moment of the Jewish pride and community that students had been craving. The library is home to the acclaimed Moses Gaster Collection—a treasured collection of manuscripts and rare books curated by Rabbi Dr. Moses Gaster (1856-1939). “Jewish students are tired of the constant need to defend themselves and the actions of Israel,” said Rabbi Simon. “Many are uncomfortable attending lectures and having to sit next to classmates who were arrested at pro-Hamas rallies the day before. But at this event, the Jewish students were reassured by seeing that the university hosted and supported such an event at one of their most iconic and prized locations.” “There is a feeling I cannot describe,” he continued. “We felt that something holy was taking place in the Christie and education rooms on that day as the printers were pouring out page after page of the Alter Rebbe’s Chassidut and life-changing advice.” Rabbi Dr. Reuven Leigh, director of Chabad on Campus at Cambridge University spoke of the Tanya's importance.