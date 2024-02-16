JERUSALEM—Two people were killed and four others injured on Friday in a terrorist shooting at a bus stop in southern Israel. One of the victims, a 20-year-old man, succumbed to his wound after being rushed to a local hospital.

The Magen David Adom emergency medical service also evacuated another 20-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy and a 65-year-old man, all who remain in serious condition, and a 65-year-old woman, who is in moderate condition.

According to the police, the terrorist, a resident of the Shuafat refugee camp in eastern Jerusalem, emerged from a car carrying Israeli license plates at the Re’em-Masmyyia junction and opened fire at people waiting at a nearby bus station.

The terrorist was shot to death by a civilian, armed with a gun, who drove by the site of the attack.

Additional details will be published when available.