In a display of support and solidarity with Israel and with each other, more than 300 men and women from New York City’s diverse Jewish communities gathered together on Tuesday night, Jan. 13, at the Ohel, the resting place of the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—and offered prayers for Israel and the safe release of the hostages.

“I’d never been to the Ohel before,” Asher Martin, a student at Yeshiva University, told Chabad.org. “But when I see how the Rebbe has impacted the world, I had a huge desire to come to the Ohel and to cry out to G‑d there for Israel, for the hostages, for our soldiers’ safety.”

People from all walks of Jewish life come to the Ohel throughout the year to ask for blessings from on high. In mid-November, 170 family members of hostages held captive by Palestinian terrorists in Gaza flew to New York for the single purpose of praying at the Ohel for their loved-ones safe return. A week before the dramatic rescue of Louis Har, 70, and Fernando Simon Marman, 60, their family members visited the Ohel with prayers on their behalf.

Rabbi Yosef Wilhem, co-director of Chabad Young Professionals of the UES, led the gathering in the reading of Psalms.

“The most important thing is to say to Psalms; that’s what we did,” he says.

Wilhelm says he was particularly impressed by the young adults and students who organized the event and brought everyone together. “It was a really nice crowd. And all because they really wanted to do something. These were people in their early 20s, who wanted to be there and were on a mission to bring home the hostages—and what better thing to do than to go to the Rebbe’s Ohel, to pray at this holy place and to demand from G‑d, let the hostages come home.”

Lior Morgenshtern, a 23-year-old Israeli-American student and IDF veteran, says she was inspired to organize the event after talking to many New Yorkers who had a deep longing to help their fellow Jews in Israel but needed to give it some concrete forms of expression.

Petitions were read and placed at the Rebbe's resting place. Photo by Rosenfeld Studios

As a result, the event drew students from New York University, Rutgers, Yeshiva University, Hunter College and the Fashion Institute of Technology, in addition to groups from Chabad of Chelsea and Chabad Young Professionals of the UES, both in Manhattan. Featured speakers included Rabbi Wilhem and Rabbi Manis Friedman.