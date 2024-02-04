Some people see the world in black or white, possibly shades of gray. Rochel Kaplan saw the colors of G‑d’s creation in every aspect of the world around her, and the beauty in every person she met.

“G‑d gives us a world that is like a coloring book with the pages outlined in black. My mother walked around with a big, creative paintbrush creating the most beautiful hues and strokes,” said one of her eight children, Rabbi Chanoch Kaplan, director of Chabad of Franklin Lakes. N.J. “That was her personality, to see beauty and creativity everywhere. Everywhere she went and with every interaction she had, she left her mark—her beauty, her creativity and her unique touch.”

For more than 50 years, Rochel Kaplan and husband, Rabbi Shmuel Kaplan, led the Chabad Center and Lubavitch of Maryland where they have inspired, educated and elevated thousands of Jewish men and women. Rochel Kaplan passed away Monday, 19 Shevat (Jan. 29). She was 69 years old.

People who knew her say she was refined and dignified and had a way of making everyone her best friend within moments of meeting. Those connections fostered not just a kinship, but an inspiration in their Jewish practice.

Eight years ago, Sheri Heller and her husband were attending Shabbat morning services at the home of Kaplan’s son and daughter-in-law Rabbi Mendel and Chana Kaplan in Potomac Village, Md. Rochel Kaplan happened to be there that Shabbat visiting and stood beside Heller throughout the service.

“There was lots of commotion because people would come in and out and kids would run around, and she was sitting with her siddur and her lips were moving as she prayed. I had never seen that before,” said Heller. “She davened (prayed) with such intention, such sincerity and concentration I was completely blown away and envious.

“I was inspired by her,” Heller continued. “It just exemplified the beautiful relationship she had with G‑d. I carried that memory and it has driven me for years and years. Since that time I’ve made many changes in how I pray, and in the back of my mind is Rebbetzin Kaplan and her davening.”

“She always treated me warmly and was very approachable, very beautiful, very regal and warm, and very bright.” Heller continued. “But that focus and concentration—I was in awe.”

“My mother threw herself into her shlichus with gusto and authenticity,” said Rabbi Chanoch Kaplan. “She was the same on the inside and outside, and she made every interaction a memorable one. There wasn’t a single person who met her who could have forgotten her.”