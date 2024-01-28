In powerful Hollywood circles, Marshall B. Grossman was known as a consummate litigator who represented clients like Steven Spielberg, Clint Eastwood and J.K. Rowling, and corporations like Apple, Blockbuster and Netflix.

Grossman, who passed away in October at the age of 84 after a 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease, was a no-holds-barred lawyer who litigated the first successful consumer class action in California.

But to Rabbi Boruch Shlomo Cunin, director of West Coast Chabad-Lubavitch, Grossman was “like a brother.” “He’d always say, ‘Whatever you need, I’m here for you.’ And he meant it,” Cunin told Chabad.org.

RELATED

Grossman was a dedicated advocate for the Jewish people, and a supporter of Chabad in California and around the world. He served as the co-chair of the annual Chabad Telethon for many years and was a generous participant in Chabad efforts, including the effort to return the library of the Sixth Rebbe—Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn, of righteous memory.

Born on March 24, 1939, in Omaha, Neb., Grossman's family moved to Los Angeles when he was 4 years old after his father was named director of the Hollywood USO, which brought top entertainers to U.S. military bases around the world during World War II.

Grossman recalled in a 2010 interview with Super Lawyers magazine that his family was denied an apartment because they were Jewish. “It’s one of the first things I remember,” he said.

After graduating from the University of Southern California Law School in 1964, he discovered that Jews were not welcome at many of the city’s biggest law firms, and he went to work at Weber, Schwartz & Alschuler, a small boutique law firm in Beverly Hills, where he began a string of successful litigations. In 1973, he was a co-founder of the Association of Business Trial Lawyers. Profiled in "The Best Lawyers in America," Marshall was twice selected by the National Law Journal as one of the top ten trial lawyers in the country.

“If you ever met Marshall, you would realize he was a force of nature,” retired Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Burt T. Pines told the Los Angeles Daily Journal. “He had the rare combination of raw intelligence, oral skill, knowledge of law and the ability to think outside the box.”