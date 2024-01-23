JERUSALEM—In the deadliest incident since the start of the war in Gaza, 21 Israel Defense Forces soldiers were killed on Monday, Jan. 23, when a building collapsed on top of them due to a massive explosion after rocket-propelled-grenade missiles fired by Hamas terrorists were aimed at an IDF tank guarding the soldiers and at the building.

According to an IDF spokesman, a combined force of infantry, armored and engineering troops entered two two-story buildings near the Gaza border located about 650 yards away from Israel’s kibbutz Kissufim. Terrorists had been launching missiles from the buildings for months, and the soldiers were planting explosives to demolish the buildings to help enable the return of Israeli residents to border towns.

“At around 4 p.m., at least one terrorist, presumably emerging from a tunnel and hence undetected, fired an anti-tank missile at a tank securing the operation, resulting in the death of two soldiers in the tank and injuries to two others,” the spokesman said.

“Meanwhile, an RPG was launched by the cell toward a complex of two adjoining houses occupied by dozens of soldiers as part of the operation,” he continued. “Initial estimates suggest that the anti-tank fire in the building triggered several explosives planted by the force inside, causing the complete collapse of the dual-building complex due to the massive blast.”

IDF search and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, and one said the scene was “like an earthquake.”

The reactions around Israel were a unified mixture of grief and resolve. Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that “this is a difficult and painful morning, our hearts are with our precious families during their hardest hour.”

“This war will determine the fate of Israel over the next decades,” he continued. “Our fallen soldiers are an imperative to achieve our war objectives.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog wrote that “the intense battles are taking place in an extremely challenging space, and we send strength to the soldiers of the IDF and the security forces, who are working with endless determination to realize the goals of the fighting.”

“On behalf of the entire nation, I console the families and pray for the healing of the wounded,” Herzog wrote. “Even on this sad and difficult morning, we are strong and remember that together, we will win.”