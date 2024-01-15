JERUSALEM—A 79-year-old woman was murdered and 17 people were injured in car-ramming and stabbing attacks by two terrorists as the school day was ending in the affluent central Israel city of Ra’anana.

Three people, including a 16-year old boy, were hospitalized in serious condition, and 14 people were reported to be in moderate and mild condition. The identities of the victims have not been made public by the authorities.

Dr. Ron Brunett, director of emergency medicine at the Schneider Children’s Medical Center in Petach Tikvah, said that seven children were brought to the hospital for treatment. Six were between the ages of 10 and 16, and were moderately or mildly injured.

RELATED

The attack took place as many children were waiting at bus stops. Schools were immediately placed on lockdown, and parents were told to keep their children at home following the attacks.

According to the police, a 44-year-old Arab terrorist from Judea who was working illegally in a Ra’anana car wash stabbed a woman and took control of her car, and ran over pedestrians until losing control of that car. He then commandeered a second vehicle, and he and his 25-year-old nephew, who accompanied him in the attacks, stabbed at least three people and ran down many others. They were arrested at or near the scene of the final attack. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities asked for continued caution by area residents.

The attack was one of the most serious in Israel since Oct. 7, when terrorists murdered more than 1,200 people, injured as many as 5,000 and took 240 people hostage.