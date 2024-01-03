In the face of antisemitic hostility on university campuses, Jewish college students across North America are challenging one another to gather publicly at the center of their campuses to put on tefillin.

The “Tefillin Together” challenge, started by 15 students at Chabad-Lubavitch of Arizona State University (ASU), has now spread to more than 30 campuses as participants nominate students at new academic institutions to do the next mitzvah.

Messages, photos and videos documenting the “Tefillin Together” gatherings are gaining excitement on Instagram and other social-media sites. One video has attracted more than 40,000 views.

RELATED

Alexander Milman of Rowan University in southern New Jersey said students at his school first gathered to put on tefillin in the same place that a pro-Hamas rally occurred the day before. They plan to wrap tefillin every day for 40 days, a number that he points out appears many times in the Torah. Nominated by students at Chabad of Ohio University, the Chabad of Rowan students next challenged students at McMaster University in Canada, and Philadelphia’s Drexel University and the University of Pennsylvania to fulfill the mitzvah. Jewish students at those colleges followed suit.

“The goal is that all over the world, we should be showing our Jewish pride, putting on tefillin and saying the Shema in public, displaying that we’re always proud of who we are,” said Tzvi Tiechtel, who helped launch the initiative at ASU, where his parents direct the Chabad center. The initiative, he said, was inspired by the Chabad on Campus Pegisha, a mid-November Shabbat experience for 1,200 Jewish students held in Brooklyn. N.Y.

“We’re showing that in spite of all the antisemitism going on around campuses, Jewish students are standing strong, responding to darkness with light and showing that, as Jews, we will never be afraid of who we are,” said Tiechtel, 20, a rabbinical student who is also working as an educator at Chabad of the University of Kansas.