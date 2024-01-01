JERUSALEM—As the sun began to set in Israel on Wednesday night, 40 young Jewish professionals from across the United States somberly walked through what was once the bucolic town of Kfar Aza, one of the devastated communities along Israel’s southern border. In the aftermath of the Oct. 7 massacre, whatever homes are left standing are stained by black smoke and riddled with bullet holes, and the pall of death looms over like an ominous cloud.

Addressing the group in front of the dilapidated buildings was Yossi Landau, a volunteer for ZAKA—the search and rescue organization responsible for ensuring that terror victims in Israel have a proper Jewish burial—who hauntingly recalled the horrors he saw that day. He spoke of finding dead families, which had been tortured and mutilated, his words often punctuated by muted cries as he attempted to collect himself.

After he finished telling his story, the crowd remained silent until one broke into song. There, among the carnage of Kfar Aza, young Jews from across the United States joined in to sing Vehi Sheamda, the confident cry of the Jewish people from the Passover Haggadah proclaiming that in every generation, G‑d will protect the Jewish people from the enemies that inevitably try to annihilate them.

The young Jewish men and women who chose to come to the scene of one of the most horrific attacks in Jewish history were part of the Chabad Young Professionals (CYP) Mission to Israel. Chabad Young Professionals (CYP) is the world’s largest network of young Jewish communities, with 218 CYP chapters serving like-minded young Jews around the world. Organized by CYP’s chapter on New York City’s Upper East Side and including people from across the country, the group spent the week focusing on providing multifaceted support to the Israeli communities devastated in the wake of the attacks.

While many people in their age range—CYP is geared at those between the ages of 22-39—are spending their winter holiday enjoying leisure and luxury, this group is dedicating their break to hands-on volunteering, psychological support, and financial aid, reflecting a profound sense of global responsibility and familial solidarity. In addition to visiting the destroyed towns of Kfar Aza and Be’eri, their jam-packed itinerary included visits to an army base, where they enjoyed a barbecue with IDF soldiers and put together care packages for soldiers, volunteering at a farm that now lacks employees since many have been called up for reserves or went back to their home countries. They also heard from parents who have lost children, met with those injured in hospitals and talked with family members of hostages.

The group visited the destroyed kibbutzim of Kfar Aza and Be’eri. Photo: Merkos 302

The trip, however, required far more than just showing up. In addition to paying for airfare and accommodation, all participants were also responsible for raising $1,000 in donations that could be distributed in one of three ways: gifts and experiences for soldiers on active duty; gifts for wounded soldiers and civilians in the hospital; or funding for programming for children in the south of Israel whose fathers are at war or those who lost loved ones.

One of the participants who experienced the importance of resilience in the face of tragedy in Kfar Aza was Aaron Salter, a lawyer currently based in New Haven, Conn., who said he’s been “emotionally paralyzed” since the terrorist attack.

“When Oct. 7 happened, I knew I needed to do something to create a safe space for the New Haven area to come together,” he said.

Salter was especially disturbed by the violently anti-Israel chants he heard on the Yale University campus, which is in close proximity to his office.

“It was debilitating to work while listening to these hateful chants,” he said. “I felt powerless and felt I needed to go to Israel to do something meaningful.”

He was heartened by his law firm sponsoring a modest rally at their office, which showed him how effective it was for people who openly stood behind Israel.

Amanda Oppenheimer, of New York City’s Upper East Side, felt similarly. “Ever since Oct. 7, I’ve been struggling with everything going on and trying to figure out how I can support Israel from New York. Giving donations wasn’t enough. I felt like I was being drawn to Israel and needed to show the people there that we care about them and that they should see our dedication in person.”