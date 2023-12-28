Some people associate privacy and modesty with shame; they assume that if anything needs to be kept secret, it’s because there’s something uncomfortable or wrong about it. In Holy Intimacy, authors Sara Morozow and Rivkah Slonim masterfully demonstrate that in a healthy Jewish marriage it’s just the opposite. What goes on in the bedroom is a most holy act—a hint of the Garden of Eden. The secrecy isn’t about shame but reverence.

Holy Intimacy is the first book of its kind in a number of ways. Historically, and still in most places today, what is appropriate and inappropriate in a Jewish bedroom is taught only in private sessions behind closed doors—either between a parent and child, or student and teacher.

Morozow and Slonim, both experienced Chabad educators, realized that in today’s age of online openness, more was needed. Together, they authored a book that not only provides straightforward guidance to a young bride, but that makes available the world of holy intimacy to any Jewish couple interested in elevating their marriage.

The co-authors are close friends and cousins. Sara Morozow is a scholar, educator and counselor who teaches at Beth Rivkah Girls’ School’s Division of Higher Learning in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn. With more than two decades of experience mentoring brides, she is considered one of the foremost “kallah (bridal) teachers” in the Chabad community. As program director for Mikvah.org, an international organization that educates Jewish women about the beauty and meaning of Jewish Family Purity and mikvah, she has created a curriculum for the kallah teachers to use with the women they teach.

Rivkah Slonim is the associate director at the Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Life at Binghamton University in New York, which she co-founded with her husband, Rabbi Aharon Slonim, in 1985. She describes herself as a “Chassidic Feminist,” and is an internationally known lecturer and activist. Slonim is the editor of Total Immersion: A Mikvah Anthology ( Jason Aronson 1996, Urim 2006) and Bread and Fire; Jewish Women Find God in the Everyday ( Urim 2008). Slonim serves on the Editorial Board of the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute and is a senior lecturer at Bais Chanah International. She sits on the executive boards of Tamim Academy as well as the Institute of Jewish Spirituality and Society.

In an introductory note from the authors, Morozow and Slonim point out that the kallah classes of old—in which a young woman simply had to be reassured that marital intimacy is “completely natural”—would never work today. The openness of modern media often leaves nothing to the imagination, and allows just about anyone to declare themselves an expert and dispense advice, whether good or not. In contrast to the seemingly infinite flood of information about the facts of married life from online media, the co-authors bemoan the lack of “accessible instruction that is down to earth but rooted in heaven.”

In the words of the authors: