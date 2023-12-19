Marking a milestone in Jewish education for their nation late last month, Argentina’s 250,000-strong Jewish community opened the Chabad-Lubavitch Oholei Chinuch primary school for boys. The school is the first stage of a $25 million educational campus, blending modern technology and design with timeless Jewish tradition.

“This building is more than a school. It is a dream, a vision,” architect Flavio Janches told the gathering of local and national dignitaries, including ambassadors from Israel and the United States, and the donors, parents and students who attended the opening in Buenos Aires. Janches noted that the school, crafted with attention to space, light and color, was designed to foster the holistic growth of students immersed in teachings of Chassidic principles—particularly joy, faith in G‑d, a positive, proactive outlook and compassion for all.

Rabbi Tzvi Grunblatt, regional director of Chabad-Lubavitch of Argentina, said that “to be here is a miracle, and above all, we are here because we have a guiding light, the Rebbe [Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory], who shows us that the possibilities are always there, we just have to look and find them.”

RELATED

Grunblatt said that the school will educate more than 800 boys from Jewish communities around Argentina each year. “The boys are going to live here, and the Torah they receive here, the behaviors they learn and model for others, the mitzvahs they do will all be a shining light for our nation.”

The school, spanning 80,000 square feet, features state-of-the-art classrooms; a comprehensive open library; playgrounds; eco-friendly lighting; a gym; flexible event room cafeteria; playgrounds and courtyards—all capped by a rooftop garden.

An adjacent 170,000-square-foot building that is in the works will house the institution’s preschool and girl’s Bnot Israel elementary and high schools, with the recreational spaces shared between the divisions. Another 23,700-square-foot wing will serve as the campus administrative center.