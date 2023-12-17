Every night of Chanukah for the past 24 years, a large menorah has been kindled on Harvard Yard, Harvard University’s iconic green. And every night of Chanukah for the past 24 years, once the music and celebration is over and the lights have burnt out, that menorah is packed up and hidden away.

This telling detail was shared by Rabbi Hirschy Zarchi, director of Harvard Chabad and the Jackie and Omri Dahan Harvard Jewish Chaplain, on Wednesday evening, Dec. 13, when Harvard’s Jewish community gathered again among the criss-crossing paths of Harvard Yard to light their menorah. Though it is kindled every night, on this evening, the eyes of millions were upon them.

It was the seventh night of Chanukah, and the Jews of Harvard were joined by university President Claudine Gay. At Harvard’s menorah-lighting just a night earlier, Professor Steven Pinker, who is Jewish, had been viciously attacked as he shared personal stories of his family’s survival of the Kishinev pogroms and the Holocaust.

RELATED

Addressing Gay, Zarchi recalled her previously iterated promise to have the Jewish community’s back. “We didn’t feel it last night,” the rabbi said. “There was no one watching over us. And there’s yet been no voice condemning what happened.”

Gay, of course, was one of three university presidents whose testimony before Congress a week earlier regarding the acceptability of calls for genocide against Jews on campus left much to be desired—to put it mildly. Whether threats against Jews were deemed harassment “depends on the context,” Gay insisted, her answer guiding a national spotlight on the reality Jews face in the world of the academy and in the nearly 400-year-old school, in particular.

“Friends, we are gathered at a moment when the eyes of the world are upon us,” Zarchi acknowledged to the crowd, including the president. “Everybody’s looking at Harvard now, and it pains me to say, sadly, that Jew-hate and antisemitism is thriving on campus.”

It is no secret that Jews have been made to feel unwelcome on university campuses throughout the United States. With enlightened Harvard emerging as a paragon of this benighted development, the imagery of the Ivy League school’s Jewish community being forced to hide their menorah was a particularly powerful one.

“The university, since that first Chanukah, would not allow us to keep this menorah here overnight because there is fear that it’ll be vandalized,” said Zarchi, who together with his wife, Elkie, established Chabad-Lubavitch of Cambridge, Mass., in 1997. “Think about that. We’re trying to fix the world, the future leaders of the world, [and] on our campus, in the shadow of Widener Library, we in the Jewish community are instructed … ‘Don’t leave [the menorah] out overnight, because there will be criminal activity … and it won’t look good.’”