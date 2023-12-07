BEERSHEVA, Israel —On the first night of Chanukah, 5784 (2023), tens of thousands of young Jewish men and women in the Israel Defense Forces gathered to kindle Chanukah menorahs on the frontlines of the war in Gaza—and like 300,000 of their peers at bases and outposts from Metula to Eilat—prayed from the depth of their hearts for the victory of light over darkness, of good over evil, and for the same miraculous providence that G‑d showed their ancestors more than 2,000 years ago.

Then they sang, danced, ate sufganiyot (doughnuts) and got back to business.

“Wherever there are soldiers—at every base and at every outpost—Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries are there with the menorahs, the doughnuts, and especially, with simchah (‘joy’),” said Rabbi Levi Mendelsohn, who coordinates activities for the Chabad Youth Organization of Israel’s United Front, directed by Rabbi Joseph Aharonov. “Our goal is for every soldier to experience the light of Chanukah.”

RELATED

“Bringing the light and spirit of Chanukah to the frontlines of Gaza is not a simple operation at all,” explained Chabad Youth Organization’s Rabbi Dovid Shatz, who like Mendelsohn is also a reservist in the IDF. “It requires special permits and the strong ties Chabad has had for decades with the army. But they realize that this is the most important for our soldiers right now.”

As it has for the last 50 years, Chabad is ensuring that every base and outpost has at least one giant menorah.

Shatz compares today’s IDF soldiers to the Maccabees of the Chanukah story. “The soldiers fighting in Gaza are literally willing to give up their lives for their fellow Jews, just as it was in the days of the Maccabees, who gave their lives for the people of Israel, and fought so the Torah could be studied and kept, even when it made no logical sense,” he said. “The Chanukah menorahs today inspire our soldiers with that same light and Jewish pride, and will give them the inner strength and faith to win.”

Soldiers will also get their own small tin menorahs with colorful candles for easy lighting.

Soldiers in the Gaza Strip light a Chanukah menorah . Photo: Lev Echad

Making sure that soldiers defending the Jewish people had everything they needed to celebrate the miracle of Chanukah was a central part of the Chanukah awareness campaign launched by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, in 1973.

From the start, the Rebbe directed his followers to visit soldiers wherever they were stationed. “They are the representatives of the entire Jewish people, and hold the privilege of shielding the Jewish people with their bodies and souls,” the Rebbe explained on 20 Kislev 5734. It is therefore vital that there be a “Chanukah menorah on every base and outpost, even in a place where there is but one soldier, and certainly where there are many soldiers” and that the menorahs be kindled all eight nights of the holiday, each night by another soldier.

“We even bring the donuts into Gaza!” added Shatz, who mentioned that the Rebbe used to personally help pay the cost of Chanukah doughnuts for IDF soldiers.

Shatz said he is inspired by the Rebbe’s love and care for every soldier. “The Rebbe instructed us many times during wars to go and make the soldiers happy,” he explained. "And of course we are all aware of the ‘tefillin campaign’ that the Rebbe initiated during the Six Day War, when he requested that people go to the IDF soldiers everywhere and help them put on tefillin, because G‑d assures us that it strikes terror into the hearts of our enemies.”